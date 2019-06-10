< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 10, 2019 data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411794894-411793168"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411794894-411793168" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560183577680_7369890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA)</strong> - <strong>Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</strong></p> <p>She's one of television's biggest stars, inspiring countless kids to follow their dreams and stay healthy while doing it! kids to follow their dreams and stay healthy while doing it! Now, Disney's Doc McStuffins is setting up her own "clinic" at the Children's Museum of Atlanta, letting her biggest fans explore her world and learn some valuable life lessons.</p> <p>Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit officially opened June 8 and runs through Sept. 8 at the Children's Museum of Atlanta, bringing the animated character's backyard clinic to life.</p> <p>Young visitors will get the chance to assist Doc at the McStuffins Toy Hospital and explore interactive areas including the Nursery, Pet Vet, and Emergency Room. Along with Doc, show characters including Lambie (the sweetheart of a stuffed lamb), Stuffy (the blue dragon), and Hallie (Doc's assistant, who happens to be a stuffed hippo) all make appearances in the special exhibit. </p> <p>Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit temporarily joins the museum's other popular attractions, including Fundamentally Food (where kids can shop and cook!) and Gateway to the World, which allows young explorers to visit the world's continents without ever leaving Atlanta! </p> <p>The Children's Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW in Downtown Atlanta, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pricing varies by day, but discounts are available when purchasing online. The Good Day feature team never turns down a chance to spent time at the Children's Museum of Atlanta so went spent the morning there making new friends and exploring the wild world of Disney's most famous kid doctor!</p> <p>WEB LINKS:</p> <ul> <li><a href="https://childrensmuseumatlanta.org/">https://childrensmuseumatlanta.org/</a></li> <li><a href="https://childrensmuseumatlanta.org/exhibits/traveling-exhibits/doc-mcstuffins-the-exhibit/">https://childrensmuseumatlanta.org/exhibits/traveling-exhibits/doc-mcstuffins-the-exhibit/</a></li> </ul> <p><strong>Little Rey's Migas Breakfast Tacos</strong></p> <p>Migas</p> <ul> <li>½ cup vegetable oil</li> <li>8 each corn tortillas</li> <li>1 tsp kosher salt (plus a pinch more for the tortillas)</li> <li>1 each small onion, diced</li> <li>1 each serrano pepper, sliced</li> <li>1 each medium tomato, diced</li> <li>8 each large eggs</li> <li>1 cup grated cheddar cheese</li> <li>½ bunch cilantro, chopped</li> </ul> <ol> <li>Pour the oil into a heavy medium pot and heat over medium-high heat to 350°F.</li> <li>Stack the corn tortillas and cut them into 1-inch squares.</li> <li>Separate the pieces and carefully add them to the hot oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until light golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tortilla chips to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Immediately season with a light sprinkling of salt.</li> <li>Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the pot and return the pot to medium heat.</li> <li>Add the onion, serrano, and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion starts to soften, 2 to 3 minutes, add the diced tomato and cook 2 minutes more.</li> <li>In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add the eggs to the pot and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs begin to set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tortilla chips, cheese, and cilantro and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs are just set, about 1 minute more.</li> <li>Reserve migas.</li> </ol> <p><strong>Assembly</strong></p> <ul> <li>8 each 8” FLOUR TORTILLAS</li> <li>1 serving migas</li> <li>1 cup grated cheddar cheese</li> <li>½ bunch cilantro, chopped</li> <li>1 cup salsa</li> </ul> <ol> <li>Warm the flour tortillas in a hot skillet until soft and hot. Keep warm under a towel as you heat them all.</li> <li>Top each flour tortilla with 1/8 of the mixture of migas, and add the grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro and salsa to taste. Top with any of the optional ingredients below.</li> </ol> <p><strong>Optional </strong></p> <ul> <li>8 strips bacon, fried crisp</li> <li>1 cup pork chorizo, cooked and held warm</li> <li>1 cup russet potatoes, sliced and cooked</li> </ul> <p>For more information on the restaurant <a href="https://www.littlerey.com/">click here.</a></p> <p><strong>Louie Giglio</strong></p> <p>He's the Pastor of Passion City Church and also the author of the latest book Not Forsaken. Giglio stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about more. For more information <a href="https://notforsakenbook.com/">click here.</a></p> <p><strong>I-TEAM Summer Travel Apps</strong></p> <ul> <li>Hopper: Select destination and desired dates. Hopper will send deals, the best times to fly and predictions on when flight fares will decrease. And more.</li> <li>MiFlight: Crowd-sourced travel app where users access the waiting times for the airport security checkpoints.</li> <li>Google page for Wi-Fi passwords: This site allows you to easily gain access to Wi-Fi at airports from Atlanta all the way to Istanbul.</li> <li>Grab: Pick a restaurant by your gate, order and pay from your phone and pick up your food while on your way to your flight.</li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day Archive" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405031" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Archive Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Passion_City_Church_Lou_Giglio_looks_at__0_7370547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Passion_City_Church_Lou_Giglio_looks_at__0_7370547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Passion_City_Church_Lou_Giglio_looks_at__0_7370547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Passion_City_Church_Lou_Giglio_looks_at__0_7370547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Passion_City_Church_Lou_Giglio_looks_at__0_7370547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Passion City Church Lou Giglio looks at fatherhood from a spiritual perspective" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pastor Louie Giglio talks fatherhood from a spiritual perspective</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pastor Louie Giglio of Passion City Church stopped by Good Day Atlanta to discuss his latest book "Not Forsaken." In the book Pastor Louie invites readers to understand the character of God in a life-changing way: as a perfect father who wants you to live under the waterfall of his blessing. For more information on "Not Forsaken" click here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/making-migas-with-drew-belline" title="Making 'Migas' with Little Rey's Drew Belline" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Breakfast_tacos_from_Little_Rey_0_7369700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Breakfast_tacos_from_Little_Rey_0_7369700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Breakfast_tacos_from_Little_Rey_0_7369700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Breakfast_tacos_from_Little_Rey_0_7369700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Breakfast_tacos_from_Little_Rey_0_7369700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Breakfast tacos from Little Rey" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making 'Migas' with Little Rey's Drew Belline</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tacos aren't just for lunch or dinner. You can get a hearty helping for breakfast too.</p><p>Chef Drew Belline stopped by Good Day Atlanta and shared Little Rey's Migas breakfast taco recipe.</p><p>Instead of throwing out those crumbles of tortilla chips, save them for this recipe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta" title="Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_makes_house_call_to_Atlan_0_7370379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_makes_house_call_to_Atlan_0_7370379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_makes_house_call_to_Atlan_0_7370379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_makes_house_call_to_Atlan_0_7370379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_makes_house_call_to_Atlan_0_7370379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Doc McStuffins makes house call to Atlanta museum" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She’s one of television’s biggest stars, inspiring countless kids to follow their dreams and stay healthy while doing it! Now, Disney’s Doc McStuffins is setting up her own “clinic” at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, letting her biggest fans explore her world and learn some valuable life lessons.</p><p>Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit officially opened June 8 and runs through Sept. 8 at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta , bringing the animated character’s backyard clinic to life. </p><p>Young visitors will get the chance to “assist” Doc at the McStuffins Toy Hospital and explore interactive areas including the Nursery, Pet Vet, and Emergency Room. Along with Doc, show characters including Lambie (the sweetheart of a stuffed lamb), Stuffy (the blue dragon), and Hallie (Doc’s assistant, who happens to be a stuffed hippo) all make appearances in the special exhibit. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured 