- Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta

She's one of television's biggest stars, inspiring countless kids to follow their dreams and stay healthy while doing it! Now, Disney's Doc McStuffins is setting up her own "clinic" at the Children's Museum of Atlanta, letting her biggest fans explore her world and learn some valuable life lessons.

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit officially opened June 8 and runs through Sept. 8 at the Children's Museum of Atlanta, bringing the animated character's backyard clinic to life.

Young visitors will get the chance to assist Doc at the McStuffins Toy Hospital and explore interactive areas including the Nursery, Pet Vet, and Emergency Room. Along with Doc, show characters including Lambie (the sweetheart of a stuffed lamb), Stuffy (the blue dragon), and Hallie (Doc's assistant, who happens to be a stuffed hippo) all make appearances in the special exhibit.

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit temporarily joins the museum's other popular attractions, including Fundamentally Food (where kids can shop and cook!) and Gateway to the World, which allows young explorers to visit the world's continents without ever leaving Atlanta!

The Children's Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW in Downtown Atlanta, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pricing varies by day, but discounts are available when purchasing online. The Good Day feature team never turns down a chance to spent time at the Children's Museum of Atlanta so went spent the morning there making new friends and exploring the wild world of Disney's most famous kid doctor!

Little Rey's Migas Breakfast Tacos

Migas

½ cup vegetable oil

8 each corn tortillas

1 tsp kosher salt (plus a pinch more for the tortillas)

1 each small onion, diced

1 each serrano pepper, sliced

1 each medium tomato, diced

8 each large eggs

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

Pour the oil into a heavy medium pot and heat over medium-high heat to 350°F. Stack the corn tortillas and cut them into 1-inch squares. Separate the pieces and carefully add them to the hot oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until light golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tortilla chips to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Immediately season with a light sprinkling of salt. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the pot and return the pot to medium heat. Add the onion, serrano, and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion starts to soften, 2 to 3 minutes, add the diced tomato and cook 2 minutes more. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add the eggs to the pot and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs begin to set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tortilla chips, cheese, and cilantro and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs are just set, about 1 minute more. Reserve migas.

Assembly

8 each 8” FLOUR TORTILLAS

1 serving migas

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

1 cup salsa

Warm the flour tortillas in a hot skillet until soft and hot. Keep warm under a towel as you heat them all. Top each flour tortilla with 1/8 of the mixture of migas, and add the grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro and salsa to taste. Top with any of the optional ingredients below.

Optional

8 strips bacon, fried crisp

1 cup pork chorizo, cooked and held warm

1 cup russet potatoes, sliced and cooked

