More than just the official fruit of Georgia, the peach has become a true symbol of the south – representing the sweetness of southern hospitality and symbolizing both our state’s storied past and promising future. And this weekend, the peach will take center stage at a one-day festival celebrating the simplicity and the versatility of Georgia’s most famous crop.

Peachtree Center will host the third annual PeachFest on Sunday, July 21 – bringing together more than 70 chefs, farmers, and other “peach-perts” to showcase the many ways in which the peach sweetens our daily lives. Unlike many other food-themed festivals, PeachFest is intimate and exclusive, limited to 1,200 guests and visitors, and tickets are all-inclusive, which means attendees will have plenty of peach-infused cocktails and dishes from which to enjoy. Organizers say the idea behind the festival is to really shine a spotlight on farmers and those involved in the production and selling of Georgia peaches.

Even though we still have a few days until PeachFest takes over Peachtree Center in Downtown Atlanta, the Good Day feature team just couldn’t wait to taste-test some peach-based culinary delights. So they spent the morning getting a special sneak peek at this year’s big event!

Cooking with kids:

Cooper Boone is an award-winning singer, songwriter, clinical child psychologist and cook. He lives in Port Jervis, New York where he owns his own lifestyle store and coffee bar Foundry42. He is also the proud father of twin girls.

This week Cooper Boone is in Atlanta participating in a cooking demonstration at AmericasMart. He stops by Good Day Atlanta to share tips on cooking with kids and is joined by 13-year-old Kira. The two demonstrate how to make parmesan twists and spinach and feta bites. For more information on Cooper Boone click here. For today's recipes see below.

Spinach and Feta Bites (Makes 25 bites)

2 cups drained frozen chopped spinach

1 teaspoon olive oil

4 ounces crumbled feta

2 tablespoons grated parmesan

2 green onions, sliced

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 eggs, divided

1 pound frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

½ cup pine nuts

*Use Smaller Muffin Tin

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine spinach, olive oil, feta, parmesan, onions, one egg, garlic powder, pine nuts, and pepper. Thoroughly mix all ingredients in bowl. Slice each sheet of puff pastry into nine squares. Spoon feta mixture into center of each square, leaving space for folding. Fold pastry diagonally. Whisk remaining egg with 1 tablespoon of cut puff pastry into 3 equal strips. (You will have an extra strip…use it for a parmesan twist). Cut each remaining strip into 3 squares for a total of 6. Place a square in each muffin cup, pressing into bottom and up sides and leaving corners pointing up. Divide filling among cups. Fold pastry over filling, pressing corners together to meet in center. Beat remaining egg to blend in a small bowl. Brush pastry with egg wash (this will give the pastry a nice sheen). Bake until pastry is golden brown and puffed, about 25 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack; let puffs cool in pan for 10 minutes. Run a sharp paring knife around pan edges to loosen; turn out puffs onto rack to cool slightly before serving.

Parmesan Twists (Makes around 26 twists)

1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup butter, melted