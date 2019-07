Max’s hosts Instagram-based summer pizza challenge: How does getting one free pizza a month for an entire year sound to you? Pretty good, right? Well, it could happen – all you have to do is prove how creative you are when it comes to putting together a pie!

Right now, Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria in Dunwoody (at Perimeter Mall) is hosting the Ultimate Pie Summer Challenge, an Instagram-based contest that puts you in the role of Pizzaiolo. Here’s how it works – using Max’s own list of ingredients, you create your own specialty pizza and post a picture and description of it on Instagram (making sure to tag @maxspizzaatl and adding the hashtag #MaxsUltimatePie) by Friday, July 19th. On the following Monday, the Max’s team will review all submissions and narrow the field down to a top 10, which will then be voted on by Max’s fans (on Instagram, of course) through Friday, July 26th. Finally, the top 3 creations will move on to the finals, judged by a panel of pizza experts.

So what prize does the winner take home? One free pizza a month from Max’s Coal Over Pizzeria Dunwoody…from August 2019 through August 2020!

As soon as we heard the words “free pizza” – we were obsessed. So the Good Day feature team spent the morning at Max’s Coal Over Pizzeria Dunwoody, learning more about the contest and trying our hands at creating an award-winning pie!

WEB LINK:

https://maxsatl.com/

https://maxsatl.com/maxs-ultimate-pie-summer-challenge/

Capturing the perfect family photo while on vacation with Alice Park: For more information on Alice Park Photography click here.

Tech entrepreneur and Real Housewife of Atlanta Tanya Sam joins us via Skye from New Orleans to talk about the highlight's of the star-studded Essence Festival. For more information click here.