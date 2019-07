- Grilling with Palak Patel

Grill basics - think of your grill as an extension of your stove top and use it as such. Various temperatures and racks make it easy to cook lots of different things. The best trick to add flavor is time. Pre-marinade meats, ideally, the night before for proteins and 30 minutes to an hour for seafood. It helps cut down on prep time and tenderize proteins. Rely on condiments. Look for flavor help with existing condiments in your fridge and pantry. Don't touch, don't move. It's tempting to peek at food when it's on the grill but for best results and grill marks resist the urge to repeatedly poke, stab, or pierce your meat with a fork or prongs. Fruit to rescue. Summer is ripe with fruit, why not take advantage of the season and add them to savory recipes. A grilled fruit adds a wonderful sweet note and texture to salads and soups. Smoking adds a lot of flavor to vegetables and meats. An easy trick is to use aluminum foil and inexpensive woodchips from the supermarket to create an at-home smoker right on your grill.

Kelly Price talks Sunday Best

Season 9 of the gospel singing competition returns after a four-year hiatus with Grammy Award-winning music legend Kirk Franklin as host. Music artists Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds serve on the panel of judges. With a new stage and themed challenges, this season promises to be the toughest one yet. Season 9 kicks off with in-person auditions in front of the judges as they narrow the field from 20 to the top 12. Contestants were able to use an online submission process for the first time, after which the team undertakes a global search for this year's contestants, leading up to live auditions in Dallas, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Lagos, Nigeria, London, and Johannesburg. Sunday Best airs on BET Sundays at 9 p.m.

4th of July BBQ Tips

If you haven't prepared your 4th of July dish to take to the BBQ yet, Erica Key of "Eating with Erica" has you covered. A cheese board is a quick and easy way to wow guest, she gives 5 easy steps to get the job done.

1. Cheese shopping

You can purchase these brands at stores like Kroger, Whole Foods, or your local farmer’s market. When you first see the cheese section, do not become overwhelmed.

2. The Board

The key to a fancy-looking cheese board is, well, the board! There are countless boards to choose from in shapes and sizes ranging from circular, rectangular, oval, or square. You can also select textures such as wood, marble, or slate. Depending on how many guests you are hosting, that will determine the specific board that you will need.

3. Variety is key

It’s pretty impossible to mess up creating a cheese board, unless you have all of the same type of cheese on the board. Borrrrring. When creating your board, it’s important to add a variety of cheeses that vary in texture, flavor, colors, and shapes.

4.Garnish, Garnish, Garnish

This is the fun part: garnish, garnish, garnish! It is important to leave little or no space available on your board, which means that your cheese board wants some friends. You need to have a balanced blend of salty and sweet. Add savory bites such as olives, nuts, meats, pickles, crackers, and crostini.

5. Enjoy!

Have fun while building your board. Challenge yourself to try different variations and combinations of small bites.