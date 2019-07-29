< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 29, 2019

By Good Day Atlanta

Posted Jul 29 2019 09:17AM EDT

Updated Jul 29 2019 04:00PM EDT data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-29-2019" data-title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 29, 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-29-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 29, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420817035.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420817035");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420817035-415253224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420817035-415253224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-29-2019">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420817035" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Historic railroad hosts mystery of Presidential proportions: </span></span></span></span></span><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">As anyone who’s ever read a murder mystery knows — on a train, everyone’s a suspect. But recently, on Georgia’s Historic SAM Shortline Railroad, the cast of “suspicious” characters was one even Agatha Christie couldn’t have dreamed up.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">There was the feuding sisters…the world-famous food critic…the spoiled socialite…</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Oh, and did we mention the 39th President of the United States?</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">All aboard for a madcap evening of intrigue called “Southern Ways and Means.”</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">FOX 5 was the only television station invited to take part in the interactive murder mystery play, written by Kim Fuller. Fuller is the Executive Director of the Friends of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, and put together the event as a way to draw more visitors to Plains, Georgia and raise money for a few of its notable attractions. Her uncle — who just happens to be the town’s most famous resident, President Jimmy Carter — thought the idea was a scream.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">“I asked him, I said, ‘Will you do it?’ [He said] ’Yes, I’ll do it.’ Like, today he called me to make sure he had his character right!”</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Most of the actors taking part in the ad-libbed murder mystery were members of the extended Carter family; the “meddling reporter” for example, was actually President Carter’s sister-in-law, Sybil. The evening’s victim — who ended up dead on a couch with a strand of pearls in her teeth — was played by a family friend, famed Southern chef Paula Deen. Proceeds from the event also benefitted Deen’s The Bag Lady Foundation, which supports women and families in need.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">“This is like nothing I’ve ever done before,” Deen told the crowd, laughing. “And I hope I get to do it again!”</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">After the train ride from Cordele to Plains, guests enjoyed a big Southern dinner downtown. Then, they voted on a murderer, who was taken away in handcuffs by actual members of the Plains Police Department. </span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Like any good mystery novel, the evening ended with the bad guy behind bars and everyone else enjoying a satisfying nap on the train ride home. For Kim Fuller, seeing so many new faces in Plains was a perfect way to close the case. </span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">“We are a small area, a small town, and we need people to see what we can do for them. We have all kinds of stuff.”</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:9.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:#e4af09"><a href="https://www.samshortline.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times="">https://www.samshortline.com</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:9.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:#e4af09"><a href="https://www.friendsofthejimmycarternationalhistoricsite.org" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times="">https://www.friendsofthejimmycarternationalhistoricsite.org</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:9.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:#e4af09"><a href="http://plainsgeorgia2.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times="">http://plainsgeorgia2.com</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:9.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:#e4af09"><a href="https://www.pauladeen.com/the-bag-lady/" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times="">https://www.pauladeen.com/the-bag-lady/</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><strong>The Southern Gentleman Chef Joseph Paire stops by with his take out sweet potato biscuits</strong>. For today's recipe see below. For more on The Southern Gentleman <a href="http://www.thesoutherngentlemanatl.com/">click here. </a></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p>SWEET POTATO BISCUITS<br /> 1 medium sweet potato (roasted, peeled, pureed and chilled)<br /> 4cup AP flour<br /> 1Tbs salt<br /> 1Tb sugar<br /> 2tsp baking soda<br /> 4tsp baking powder <br /> 1cup shredded cheddar cheese<br /> 2oz chopped chives<br /> 1 1/2 cups cold buttermilk<br /> 1/2 # cold butter (grated)</p> <p>In a large mixing bowl sift together all dry ingredients. Add sweet potatoes, cheese and chives.<br /> Add cold butter and fold gently. Do not work dough!<br /> Pour buttermilk into mixture while folding gently until dough is soft, moist and pulls away from the<br /> side of the bowl.<br /> Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and toss with flour until no longer sticky. Fold, do not<br /> work dough! Roll out into 1/2 inch thick sheet and cut with the floured biscuit cutter. More Good Day Archive Stories

3 ways to keep your kids active during the school year with Maria More
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 31 2019 02:45PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 05:48PM EDT
Fitness expert and local Atlanta radio personality Maria More talks fitness and kids with Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford. She offers three tips to keep your kids active during the school year. Those tips include motivation, scheduling exercise time and setting an example.

Singer Angelica Hale talks preparation for her upcoming hometown show
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 31 2019 02:16PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 07:04PM EDT
Singer Angelica Hale and former America's got talent runner up stops by Good Day Atlanta on her 12th Birthday to talk about her upcoming show at Byers Theatre at City Springs in Sandy Springs. She is a Sepsis & Kidney Transplant survivor who received a kidney from her mother. Angelica just released her second single, "Overcome."

Atlanta area 'MasterChef' contestant shares Alaskan Crab Cake recipe with Fried Green Tomatoes
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 31 2019 01:41PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 07:03PM EDT
"MasterChef "contestant Dorian Hunter stops by Good Day Atlanta to demonstrate how to cook fried green tomatoes with a king crab salad on top. Dorian says this recipe is quick, easy and fun to make. She tells Sharon that being on MasterChef was a fun but tough experience. For more on "MasterChef," which airs on FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday's at 8 p.m. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Maria_More_s_tips_on_getting_back_into_a_0_7562595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Maria_More_s_tips_on_getting_back_into_a_0_7562595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Maria_More_s_tips_on_getting_back_into_a_0_7562595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Maria_More_s_tips_on_getting_back_into_a_0_7562595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Maria_More_s_tips_on_getting_back_into_a_0_7562595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Maria More's tips on getting back into a routine" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 ways to keep your kids active during the school year with Maria More</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 05:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fitness expert and local Atlanta radio personality Maria More talks fitness and kids with Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford. </p><p>She offers three tips to keep your kids active during the school year. </p><p>Those tips include motivation, scheduling exercise time and setting an example.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/singer-angelica-hale-talks-preparation-for-her-upcoming-hometown-show" title="Singer Angelica Hale talks preparation for her upcoming hometown show" data-articleId="421372785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Angelica_Hale_shines_brightly_in_hometow_0_7562527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Angelica_Hale_shines_brightly_in_hometow_0_7562527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Angelica_Hale_shines_brightly_in_hometow_0_7562527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Angelica_Hale_shines_brightly_in_hometow_0_7562527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/Angelica_Hale_shines_brightly_in_hometow_0_7562527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Angelica Hale shines brightly in hometown show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Singer Angelica Hale talks preparation for her upcoming hometown show</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Singer Angelica Hale and former America's got talent runner up stops by Good Day Atlanta on her 12th Birthday to talk about her upcoming show at Byers Theatre at City Springs in Sandy Springs.</p><p>She is a Sepsis & Kidney Transplant survivor who received a kidney from her mother. </p><p>Angelica just released her second single, "Overcome." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/local-master-chef-contestant-shares-alaskan-crab-cake-recipe-with-fried-green-tomatoes" title="Atlanta area 'MasterChef' contestant shares Alaskan Crab Cake recipe with Fried Green Tomatoes" data-articleId="421349739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/MasterChef_season_10_cooking_up_drama_0_7562473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/MasterChef_season_10_cooking_up_drama_0_7562473_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/MasterChef_season_10_cooking_up_drama_0_7562473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/MasterChef_season_10_cooking_up_drama_0_7562473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/MasterChef_season_10_cooking_up_drama_0_7562473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MasterChef season 10 cooking up drama" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta area 'MasterChef' contestant shares Alaskan Crab Cake recipe with Fried Green Tomatoes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"MasterChef "contestant Dorian Hunter stops by Good Day Atlanta to demonstrate how to cook fried green tomatoes with a king crab salad on top. Dorian says this recipe is quick, easy and fun to make. She tells Sharon that being on MasterChef was a fun but tough experience. For today's recipe see below. For more on "MasterChef," which airs on FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday's at 8 p.m. , click here. </p><p>Directions</p><p>Special Note: Please ensure eggs are beaten before using to coat the tomatoes, Slice tomatoes thin Lemon should be zested before cutting in half </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-tobacco-store-raid-leads-to-marijuana-discovery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/V%20SOUTH%20FULTON%20BUSINESS%20RAID%2010P%20_00.00.45.16_1564631439157.png_7565062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V SOUTH FULTON BUSINESS RAID 10P _00.00.45.16_1564631439157.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Tobacco store raid leads to marijuana discovery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/emotions-run-high-at-meeting-regarding-287-g-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/P%20GWINNETT%20287G%20PROGRAM%2010P%20_00.00.51.01_1564631310485.png_7565029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GWINNETT 287G PROGRAM 10P _00.00.51.01_1564631310485.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Emotions run high at meeting regarding 287(g)</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/belize-tourism-board-offers-residents-in-nevada-town-a-free-vacation-during-storm-area-51-raid"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/ugc_belizetourismcontest_073119_1564623086139_7564238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A promotional sign from the Belize Tourism Board is shown. (Photo credit: Belize Tourism Board)" title="ugc_belizetourismcontest_073119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Belize Tourism Board offers residents in Nevada town a free vacation during ‘Storm Area 51' raid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-was-traveling-with-5-unrestrained-children-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/V%20CONYERS%20CHASE%20KIDS%20IN%20CAR%205P%20_00.00.19.14_1564624786568.png_7564398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CONYERS CHASE KIDS IN CAR 5P _00.00.19.14_1564624786568.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man was traveling with 5 unrestrained children in car</h3> </a> </li> 