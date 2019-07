"Gentlemen of Soul" romance Metro Atlanta audiences: They are voices behind some of R&B music's most romantic ballads, including "You Are My Lady" and "If Ever You're In My Arms Again." Now, Freddie Jackson and Peabo Bryson are ready to "rock" audiences (for old times sake, as the song goes) at Metro Atlanta's Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

Jackson and Bryson will join fellow soul legend Howard Hewett for The Gentlemen of Soul concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton on Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. Jackson has scored several Billboard R&B Number One hits over the course of his career, starting with his very first release ever – 1985's "Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)" – and continuing with releases like "Nice ‘N' Slow," "Hey Lover," and "Love Me Down." The singer's latest single is called "Find My Way," and comes from his 2018 album Love Signals.

Peabo Bryson, meanwhile, is returning to the stage after recovering from a heart attack back in April. The two-time Grammy winner is perhaps best known for a pair of classic Disney duets — "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle. His most recent release is 2018's Stand for Love, featuring the single "Love Like Yours and Mine."

Both singers spent some time with the Good Day feature team this morning, giving us some scoop on their latest projects and a sneak peek at what they'll be bringing to the stage on Saturday night. Click the video player above to watch the interviews!

WEB LINK:

https://mablehouse.org/index.php/amphitheatre

http://freddiejackson.net/

http://www.therealpeabobryson.com

