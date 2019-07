Annual BMW Raffle supports Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities: Ask any of the nearly 50,000 families served by Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities over the past 40 years, and you’ll probably hear just about the same thing – it’s a lifesaver. With a mission to support families with ill and injured children, the organization provides housing near two Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta locations – and right now, it’s easier than ever to support that work.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning learning more about the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities annual BMW Raffle, which is underway now and continues through November 4th. It’s pretty straightforward – people can buy a $100 raffle ticket for a chance to win a 2020 BMW 3301i Sedan, BMW Z4 Roadster, or BMW X3 (all courtesy You Atlanta Area BMW Centers). The money raised, of course, benefits Atlanta RMHC, which provides a place to stay for families with children receiving medical care at an Atlanta area hospital or medical center. Families are asked to make a $20-per-night donation, but are not turned away due to financial issues.

There are two Ronald McDonald houses in Metro Atlanta – one located near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston (which opened in 2008 and features 50 bedrooms), and one near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite (opened in 1994 and featuring 31 bedrooms).

Those interested in purchasing a BMW Raffle Ticket may do so by clicking here. And to get a look at the work being done by Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities and some of the families it helps, click on the video player above!

WEB LINK:

https://armhc.org/

https://armhc.org/bmwraffle/

https://www.bmwusa.com/

When Women Succeed in Atlanta: Tammy Rivera from WE tv and VH1 joins Katie Beasley on set to talk about the upcoming women's empowerment event. For more information click here.