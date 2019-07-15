< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 15, 2019

Posted Jul 15 2019 09:18AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418199375-415253224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418199375-415253224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Posted Jul 15 2019 09:18AM EDT class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><strong>Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green:</strong> </span></span><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">We get to work early around here, so it’s not often that the Good Day feature team shows up to a location and finds people who have already been awake for hours. But this morning, we spent some time with a group of golfers who’d literally been playing all night long <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> and for very good reason.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight is an annual 24-hour golf tournament that takes place at <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="TPC" data-wsc-lang="en_US">TPC</span> Sugarloaf in Duluth. General manager Mike Maloney created the event in honor of his friend’s son, Mason, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013, at the age of seven. Mason passed away just a few short years later, but his courageous battle led to the tournament, which raises money for the Georgia chapter of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the 1 Million 4 Anna Foundation, and SIDES. How does it raise that money? By challenging teams of two and three people to keep one ball going for 24 straight hours at <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="TPC" data-wsc-lang="en_US">TPC</span> Sugarloaf.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">We couldn’t wait to arrive at the course this morning and see how the golfers were holding up after their long night of play. Click the video player above to see more! </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">WEB LINK:</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="http://www.curethekids.org/get-involved/chapters/georgia/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">http://www.curethekids.org/get-involved/chapters/georgia/</a></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://tpc.com/sugarloaf/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://tpc.com/sugarloaf/</a></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://team.curethekids.org/campaign/masons-twenty-fore-straight/c222162" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://team.curethekids.org/campaign/masons-twenty-fore-straight/c222162</a></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://1million4anna.org/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://1million4anna.org/</a></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/SIDESCharity/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://www.facebook.com/SIDESCharity/</a></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Jazz singer in her “Element” at City Winery show: </span></span></strong><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Whether she’s standing on stage in a jazz club, behind the mic in a recording studio, or in front of students at Kennesaw State University, Atlanta singer Karla Harris is always in her element as long as music is involved.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Harris will bring her smooth <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="stylings" data-wsc-lang="en_US">stylings</span> to the stage at City Winery Atlanta this Wednesday <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> but before she does, we caught up with her in the studio where she recorded her most recent album, 2019’s <i>Certain Elements.</i></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">“It’s been one beautiful surprise after the next,” says Harris of the album release process. “I’ve actually gotten letters from people in England and from around the world with reactions to <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="some of the" data-grammar-rule="SOME_OF_THE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">some of the</span> music.”</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Co-produced by <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Trammell" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Trammell</span> Starks, <i>Certain Elements </i>contains several original songs written by Harris, along with covers of popular tunes like “Cherish,” a #1 hit in 1966 for The Association. Harris says her laid-back, cool jazz version of the pop classic even got a stamp of approval from the song’s writer, via a Facebook message: “It was Terry Kirkman commenting on what a beautiful surprise this arrangement was, and I just flipped!” </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Along with recording and performing, Harris is an artist-in-residence at Kennesaw State University, working with vocal jazz students. “We work on feeling this kind of music,” she says. “The rhythms of this music, and the interpretation of this music, and the storytelling of this music.”</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Karla Harris will do some musical storytelling of her own at City Winery Atlanta, backed by several of the city’s top jazz musicians. Her show is Wednesday, July 17<sup>th</sup> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $18, and may be purchased here. </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">WEB LINK:</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://karlaharris.com/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://karlaharris.com/</a></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://citywinery.com/atlanta/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://citywinery.com/atlanta/</a></span></span></p> </div> </section> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day Archive" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405031" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Archive Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/jazz-singer-in-her-element-at-city-winery-show" title="Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show" data-articleId="418173352" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jazz_singer_in_her__Element__at_City_Win_0_7523160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jazz_singer_in_her__Element__at_City_Win_0_7523160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jazz_singer_in_her__Element__at_City_Win_0_7523160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jazz_singer_in_her__Element__at_City_Win_0_7523160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jazz_singer_in_her__Element__at_City_Win_0_7523160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jazz singer in her 'Element' at City Winery show</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Whether she’s standing on stage in a jazz club, behind the mic in a recording studio, or in front of students at Kennesaw State University, Atlanta singer Karla Harris is always in her element as long as music is involved.</p><p>Harris will bring her smooth stylings to the stage at City Winery Atlanta this Wednesday – but before she does, we caught up with her in the studio where she recorded her most recent album, 2019’s Certain Elements.</p><p>“It’s been one beautiful surprise after the next,” says Harris of the album release process. “I’ve actually gotten letters from people in England and from around the world with reactions to some of the music.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/fundraiser-challenges-golfers-to-24-hours-on-the-green" title="Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green" data-articleId="418173342" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Mason___s_Twenty_Fore_Straight_0_7522972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Mason___s_Twenty_Fore_Straight_0_7522972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Mason___s_Twenty_Fore_Straight_0_7522972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Mason___s_Twenty_Fore_Straight_0_7522972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Mason___s_Twenty_Fore_Straight_0_7522972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fundraiser challenges golfers to 24 hours on the green</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We get to work early around here, so it’s not often that the Good Day feature team shows up to a location and finds people who have already been awake for hours. But this morning, we spent some time with a group of golfers who’d literally been playing all night long – and for very good reason.</p><p>Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight is an annual 24-hour golf tournament that takes place at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth. General manager Mike Maloney created the event in honor of his friend’s son, Mason, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013, at the age of seven. </p><p>Mason passed away just a few short years later, but his courageous battle led to the tournament, which raises money for the Georgia chapter of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation , the 1 Million 4 Anna Foundation , and SIDES . How does it raise that money? By challenging teams of two and three people to keep one ball going for 24 straight hours at TPC Sugarloaf.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-12-2019" title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 12, 2019" data-articleId="417782044" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 12, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> </p><p>Vincent A. Cefalu on Good Day Atlanta: He is the former undercover officer at the ATF and author of RatSnakes: Cheating Death by Living A Lie.Inside the Explosive World of ATF's Undercover Agents and How We Changed the Game . He stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his life as an ATF agent. For more information click here. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 