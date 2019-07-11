< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 11, 2019 data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-11-2019" data-title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 11, 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-11-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 11, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417504255.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417504255");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417504255-415253224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417504255-415253224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-11-2019">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> <p ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Metro Atlanta's Medieval Times looking for junior knights: Just because you're a kid doesn't mean you can't be a knight in shining armor — and right now, Medieval Times is looking for brave young souls who can help protect our very own Atlanta Castle.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's Atlanta Castle (that's the one in Lawrenceville at Sugarloaf Mills, of course), learning more about this summer's Junior Knight Training. Here's how it works — from now until July 28th, kids between the ages of five and 12 can participate in live weapons demonstrations and other interactive lessons with the famed Medieval Times knights. And the best part, it's free with admission! young souls who can help protect our very own Atlanta Castle.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament’s Atlanta Castle (that’s the one in Lawrenceville at Sugarloaf Mills, of course), learning more about this summer’s Junior Knight Training. Here’s how it works — from now until July <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="28th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">28th</span>, kids between the ages of five and 12 can participate in live weapons demonstrations and other interactive lessons with the famed Medieval Times knights. And the best part, it’s free with admission! The Junior Knight Training happens Sundays (July 14, 21, and 28) on a first-come, first-serve basis — doors open 90 minutes before showtime, and the training starts an hour before the show.

And just in case you've never been, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament is a dinner-and-show attraction that transports visitors back into the days of Queens, Kings, thrones, and knights jousting on horseback. Created in Spain in 1977, Medieval Times now boasts ten locations (or, castles) in North America. The company recently made history by launching its first female-led show, headed by Queen Doña Maria Isabella here in Atlanta. We couldn't wait to see how the Junior Knight Training works — so we spent the morning at the Atlanta Castle with some young people, who jumped right into their training and seemed to have no problems picking up the skills needed to defend the kingdom! Click the video player above to see more!

WEB LINK:
https://www.medievaltimes.com/plan-your-trip/atlanta-ga/index.html Singer Taylor Hicks on Good Day Atlanta: Alabama native and former American Idol winner joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson to talk about his performance at City Winery in Atlanta. For more information click here. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day Archive" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405031" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Archive Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/vanessa-bell-calloway-and-clifton-powell-talk-saints-sinners-on-gda" title="Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell talk 'Saints &Sinners' on GDA" data-articleId="417566114" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On the set of 'Saints and Sinners'" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell talk 'Saints &Sinners' on GDA</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"Saints & Sinners" is one of the many TV drama series filmed in Georgia.</p><p>It centers around the drive for power, mixed with greed, and corruption, all set against the backdrop of a southern church.</p><p>Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson catches up with two of the show's lead actors Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell about what to expect this season. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/taylor-hicks-on-good-day-atlanta" title="Taylor Hicks on Good Day Atlanta" data-articleId="417532420" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7514796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7514796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7514796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7514796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7514796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taylor Hicks stops by Good Day" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylor Hicks on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He blew us away with his voice, an intoxicating blend of soul, blues and rock and roll. Taylor Hicks' talent, sealing his win, in season five of American Idol. </p><p>From there he went on recording hit songs, performing on Broadway and securing a residency at a Las Vegas casino. Now he's back for a performance in Atlanta at City Winery. </p><p>He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his successful career and gives a preview of his upcoming album. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/metro-atlantas-medieval-times-looking-for-junior-knights" title="Metro Atlanta's Medieval Times looking for junior knights" data-articleId="417479206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Medieval_Times_is_looking_for_junior_kni_0_7515110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Medieval_Times_is_looking_for_junior_kni_0_7515110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Medieval_Times_is_looking_for_junior_kni_0_7515110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Medieval_Times_is_looking_for_junior_kni_0_7515110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Medieval_Times_is_looking_for_junior_kni_0_7515110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Medieval Times is looking for junior knights" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metro Atlanta's Medieval Times looking for junior knights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just because you’re a kid doesn’t mean you can’t be a knight in shining armor — and right now, Medieval Times is looking for brave young souls who can help protect our very own Atlanta Castle.</p><p>The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament ’s Atlanta Castle (that’s the one in Lawrenceville at Sugarloaf Mills, of course), learning more about this summer’s Junior Knight Training. </p><p>Here’s how it works — from now until July 28th, kids between the ages of 5 and 12 can participate in live weapons demonstrations and other interactive lessons with the famed Medieval Times knights. And the best part: it’s free with admission! </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/vanessa-bell-calloway-and-clifton-powell-talk-saints-sinners-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_20190705153208"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell talk 'Saints &Sinners' on GDA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-claims-taco-bell-left-doorknob-in-her-nachos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119_1562870094559_7515611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A photo shows what appears to be a knob in an order of Taco Bell nachos. (Photo credit: Eve Saint via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob' in her nachos</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ontario Provincial Police West Region tweeted out a photo of a case of beer in a passenger seat. (Photo credit: OPP West via Twitter)" title="ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/taylor-hicks-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7514796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_20190711145936"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taylor Hicks on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/vanessa-bell-calloway-and-clifton-powell-talk-saints-sinners-on-gda" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/On_the_set_of__Saints_and_Sinners__0_7478368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell talk 'Saints &Sinners' on GDA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/child-parent-rushed-to-hospital-after-near-drowning" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Child, father rushed to hospital after near drowning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-claims-taco-bell-left-doorknob-in-her-nachos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119_1562870094559_7515611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119_1562870094559_7515611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119_1562870094559_7515611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119_1562870094559_7515611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119_1562870094559_7515611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;what&#x20;appears&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;knob&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;order&#x20;of&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x20;nachos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Eve&#x20;Saint&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob' in her nachos</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-with-bipolar-disorder-schizophrenia-missing-in-clayton-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/missing-woman-clayton-county_1562870165522_7515537_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/missing-woman-clayton-county_1562870165522_7515537_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/missing-woman-clayton-county_1562870165522_7515537_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/missing-woman-clayton-county_1562870165522_7515537_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/missing-woman-clayton-county_1562870165522_7515537_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia missing in Clayton County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ontario&#x20;Provincial&#x20;Police&#x20;West&#x20;Region&#x20;tweeted&#x20;out&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;case&#x20;of&#x20;beer&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;passenger&#x20;seat&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;OPP&#x20;West&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 