- Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information for Monday, July 1, 2019

Nick Leahy AIX Restaurant

Hangar Steak Mop

Clean hangar steak of all silver skin. Rub with herbes de provence and white pepper, let sit one hour at least, four is better. Bring to room temp before grilling if refrigerated

Lavendar & Rose Gastrique

1 bottle rose, minus a glass for drinking while cooking

2 c champagne vinegar

1 tsp lavender buds, fresh is best, but dried will work

½ c turbinado sugar

1)Combine all in pot, and reduce down by 50%

Season steak with salt just before grilling. Cook over moderately high heat to desired temp, brushing with the gastrique for the few minutes to glaze/crust. Use reserved gastrique to pour over steak after resting.

RATATOUILLE

2 c Tomato Puree (Roasted Tomatoes, pureed and strained)

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 sprigs thyme

3 tblsp olive oil

½ tsp espelette pepper

2 skinny eggplant (easier to match for slices)

1 yellow squash (8 ball variety is perfect)

1 green zucchini

1 bell pepper, julienned

S and P to taste

Bechamel

2 tbslp butter

2 tblsp flour AP

2 c milk

Pinch of nutmeg

2 clove garlic (microplaned into milk)

1)melt butter, add flour, stir to form a roux, cook for 2 minutes until it smells like baking bread

2)Add milk slowly, stirring constantly

3)Bring to high simmer, turn off, set aside

1)Slice all veggies on mandoline to be even

2)Stack alternating pieces of the veggies

3)Layer first béchamel, then tomato into bottom of casserole dish or skillet

4)Add stacks of vegetable to form a ring around the outside of casserole, repeat on the inside

5)Mix oil with thyme, garlic, salt and pepper, and sprinkle over top of veggies, then add julienned peppers to top

6)Top with parchment and bake (or grill) at 375 for 45-55 mintues.

GRILLED PEACHES WITH SAFFRON HONEY and Crème fraiche

4 peaches

1 c honey

1 pinch saffron

2 tblsp butter

½ c crème fraiche (can sub sour cream if needs be)

1)Halve peaches and remove core

2)Combine honey, butter and saffron in pot. Bring to boil, turn off

3)brush with butter and grill, cut side down over high heat, 3 minutes

3)Turn over peaches and pour honey into middle, cook 2 minutes

4)Place a spoonful of crème fraiche in bowl, top with 2 peaches, and drizzle with more honey

Matt Borlenghi

Matt Borlenghi first came to attention opposite Kelly Ripa on "All My Children", for which he was nominated for an Emmy and won a Soap Opera Digest Award. Borlenghi then starred on several prime time TV shows . His latest project is playing Bernd in the "Bobby Debarge" story. He currently has a role in the YouTube series Cobra Kai.