class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 1, 2019
Posted Jul 01 2019 07:51AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 10:00AM EDT data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-1-2019" data-title="Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 1, 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-1-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 1, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415653945.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415653945");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415653945-6484544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415653945-6484544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information for Monday, July 1, 2019</p><p>Nick Leahy AIX Restaurant</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt">Hangar Steak Mop</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:16px;"><span style="font-family:Times New Roman,Times,serif;">Clean hangar steak of all silver skin. Rub with herbes de provence and white pepper, let sit one hour at least, four is better. Bring to room temp before grilling if refrigerated</span></span></p><p> </p><p>Lavendar & Rose Gastrique</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">1 bottle rose, minus a glass for drinking while cooking</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">2 c champagne vinegar</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">1 tsp lavender buds, fresh is best, but dried will work</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">½ c turbinado sugar</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">1)Combine all in pot, and reduce down by 50%</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">Season steak with salt just before grilling. Cook over moderately high heat to desired temp, brushing with the gastrique for the few minutes to glaze/crust. Use reserved gastrique to pour over steak after resting.</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">RATATOUILLE<br> 2 c Tomato Puree (Roasted Tomatoes, pureed and strained)</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 cloves garlic, minced</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">3 sprigs thyme</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">3 tblsp olive oil</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">½ tsp espelette pepper</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 skinny eggplant (easier to match for slices)</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 yellow squash (8 ball variety is perfect)</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 green zucchini</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 bell pepper, julienned</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">S and P to taste</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Bechamel</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 tbslp butter</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 tblsp flour AP</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 c milk</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Pinch of nutmeg</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 clove garlic (microplaned into milk)</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1)melt butter, add flour, stir to form a roux, cook for 2 minutes until it smells like baking bread</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2)Add milk slowly, stirring constantly</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">3)Bring to high simmer, turn off, set aside</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1)Slice all veggies on mandoline to be even</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2)Stack alternating pieces of the veggies </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">3)Layer first béchamel, then tomato into bottom of casserole dish or skillet</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">4)Add stacks of vegetable to form a ring around the outside of casserole, repeat on the inside</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">5)Mix oil with thyme, garlic, salt and pepper, and sprinkle over top of veggies, then add julienned peppers to top</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">6)Top with parchment and bake (or grill) at 375 for 45-55 mintues. </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">GRILLED PEACHES WITH SAFFRON HONEY and Crème fraiche</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">4 peaches</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">1 c honey</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">1 pinch saffron</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">2 tblsp butter</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">½ c crème fraiche (can sub sour cream if needs be)</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">1)Halve peaches and remove core</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">2)Combine honey, butter and saffron in pot. Bring to boil, turn off</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">3)brush with butter and grill, cut side down over high heat, 3 minutes</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">3)Turn over peaches and pour honey into middle, cook 2 minutes</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-family:"Eurostile",sans-serif">4)Place a spoonful of crème fraiche in bowl, top with 2 peaches, and drizzle with more honey</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p><strong>Matt Borlenghi</strong></p><p><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="background:#f6f6f5"><span style="font-family:" verdana=""><span style="color:#333333">Matt Borlenghi first came to attention opposite Kelly Ripa on "All My Children", for which he was nominated for an Emmy and won a Soap Opera Digest Award. Borlenghi then starred on several prime time TV shows</span></span></span></span><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="background:#f6f6f5"><span style="font-family:" verdana=""><span style="color:#333333"> </span></span></span></span>. His latest project is playing Bernd in the "Bobby Debarge" story. 