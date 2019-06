Atlanta Flying Disc Club aims for diversity at upcoming game: Take a look at parks, high school fields, and college campuses across North Georgia, and there's a good chance you'll spot a group of people playing a game of ultimate frisbee. It's a sport that's exploding locally and around the world — partly because it's low-cost and self-officiated — and coming up this weekend, anyone interested in getting in on the action will have a perfect opportunity to find out what ultimate is all about.

The Atlanta Flying Disc Club (a non-profit dedicated to growing the sport of ultimate frisbee) will host "The Color of Ultimate: ATL," an exhibition game happening Saturday, June 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta. The AFDC is partnering with Atlanta's pro teams — the Atlanta Soul (the pro women's team) and the Atlanta Hustle (the pro men's team) — for the showcase game, which is the first step in the club's new mission to open the sport of ultimate frisbee to players of all backgrounds.

Dubbed "Project Diversity," the initiative aims to increase the number of players from traditionally underrepresented communities, along with upping awareness amongst current players of the necessary and importance of diversity within the sport. And what better way to start that conversation that than with an exhibition game showcasing some of the sport's most talented players of color? To that end, "The Color of Ultimate: ATL" will include ultimate superstars from around the world — and will also be live-streamed on the Atlanta Hustle YouTube channel.

The Good Day feature team wasn't about to turn down the chance to learn more about ultimate frisbee — so went spent the morning with local professionals getting a preview of the weekend game. Click the video player above to see more!

http://www.afdc.com/the-color-of-ultimate-atl/

https://www.atlantasoulultimate.com

https://theaudl.com/hustle

Dax Shepard talks new game show "Spin The Wheel"

What do you get when you combine the talents of Grammy-winner Justin Timberlake with popular comedian Dax Shepard, add in a possible $20 million cash prize, and then set it all against the backdrop of a giant spinning wheel? You got television's craziest new game show, premiering tonight on FOX!

We're talking about "Spin The Wheel," which is executive produced by Timberlake and hosted by Shepard and which debuts at 9:00 p.m. tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta. The premise sounds simple – spin the giant wheel, then answer pop culture trivia questions and hopefully win the crash prize at stake. But trust us, there's nothing simple about "Spin The Wheel" – the amounts of money featured on the wheel will change throughout the episode, depending on how the contestant is doing, and strategy will play a huge part in how much money each person walks away with!

We recently traveled to New York and sat down with Dax Shepard to learn more about the show and what it's something the comedian wanted to fit into his busy schedule. Click the video player above to see the interview – and catch the very first episode of "Spin The Wheel" tonight on FOX 5!

https://www.fox.com/spin-the-wheel/

"Money Making Conversations" with Rushion McDonald: So you've got the degree, now what? Searching for a job after college can turn into a full-time occupation. But if you go in with the right strategy, it will pay off. Rushion McDonald is the host of the radio show and podcast, "Money Making Conversations," and he stops by Good Day Atlanta with real life tips for recent graduates. For more information on Rushion McDonald click here.

To follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram follow him @RushionMcDonald

F&B Atlanta cooking segment: Chef Gabriel Camargo, stops by from F&B Atlanta with a goat cheese tart recipe for viewers to try at home. F&B is a French bistro, with authentic contemporary French American cuisine it specializes in small plates/bistro plates. For more information click here. For today's recipe see below.

Goat Cheese Tart recipe:

-1/2 of a 17.3-ounce package Puff Pastry Sheets(1 sheet), thawed

-2 tablespoons olive oil

-4 large onion, cut in half and thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

-1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar

-1/4 cup of sugar

-1 cup thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes

-1 package (4 ounces) goat cheese (soft kind works best)

-1/2 Arugula

-1/4 cup of your favorite vinaigrette

1.-Unfold the pastry sheet on the work surface. Cut the puff pastry into the desire shape. Prick the center of the pastry thoroughly with a fork.

Heat the oven to 375°F.

2-.Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and cook for 20 minutes or until golden brown, Add sugar and balsamic vinegar, stirring occasionally. Remove the skillet from the heat and let cool for 15 minutes.

3.-Spread the onions on the pastry, top with the sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese.

Bake for 15 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown.

4.-Finish with arugula dressed with truffle vinaigrette!



Chadwick Boyd host of "Reel Food," joins us via Skype to talk cherry season which runs from June to August. He talks about how to use cherries in salads, flavored sparkling water, and in desserts. He says athletes use cherries to recover from strenuous workouts. Chadwick Boyd shares a double crust cherry pie bars, with lime zest recipe for the first time with Good Day Atlanta viewers. You can find it on the link via Instagram, @ChadwickBoyd . For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here.