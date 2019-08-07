< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 7, 2019

Posted Aug 07 2019 09:49AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 05:19PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-august-7-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information  August 7, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422602024.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422602024");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422602024-414389182"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422602024-414389182" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By Good Day Atlanta

Posted Aug 07 2019 09:49AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 05:19PM EDT <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422602024" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:">“Cats” run loose at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre: </span></span></span></span><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:">Long before <i>Hamilton</i> became a worldwide phenomenon, an unusual musical based on a book of poems opened on Broadway and became an unprecedented sensation. Now, nearly 40 years after it first took Broadway by storm, <i>Cats </i>is back and is bringing the “memories” to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""> </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:">The Andrew Lloyd Weber musical <i>Cats </i>is taking over the Fox Theatre stage right now, with performances continuing through Sunday, August 11<sup>th</sup>. The musical first opened on Broadway in 1982 and became an immediate hit, winning seven Tony Awards and going on to become one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history – not to mention spawning the classic song “Memory.”</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""> </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><i><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:">Cats </span></span></i><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:">and its songs will soon be back all over the airwaves thanks to an all-star film version set for release later this year; the cast includes Grammy winners Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift, along with James Corden, Ian McKellen, and Idris Elba.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""> </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:">But, before you head to the movie theatre to see the Jellicles, you can catch them here in Atlanta, thanks to the highly-acclaimed North American tour company. And speaking of…we spent the morning at the Furkids Doraville Cat Shelter with a few of those company members, learning more about why <i>Cats </i>has become such an indelible part of pop culture and helping some real furry friends find forever homes! </span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""> </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><a href="https://atlanta.broadway.com/shows/cats/" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank">https://atlanta.broadway.com/shows/cats/</a></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><a href="https://ustour.catsthemusical.com/" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank">https://ustour.catsthemusical.com/</a></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span new="" roman="" style="font-family:" times=""><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><a href="https://furkids.org/" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">https://furkids.org/</a></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Atlanta native Will Buie Jr. on Good Day Atlanta: </strong>Will Buie Jr. plays Finn on the Disney Channel show "Bunk'D." He stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about life as kid actor and his latest project starring in a new Netflix movie based on a short story by Stephen King. 