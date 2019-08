“Cats” run loose at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre: Long before Hamilton became a worldwide phenomenon, an unusual musical based on a book of poems opened on Broadway and became an unprecedented sensation. Now, nearly 40 years after it first took Broadway by storm, Cats is back and is bringing the “memories” to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

The Andrew Lloyd Weber musical Cats is taking over the Fox Theatre stage right now, with performances continuing through Sunday, August 11th. The musical first opened on Broadway in 1982 and became an immediate hit, winning seven Tony Awards and going on to become one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history – not to mention spawning the classic song “Memory.”

Cats and its songs will soon be back all over the airwaves thanks to an all-star film version set for release later this year; the cast includes Grammy winners Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift, along with James Corden, Ian McKellen, and Idris Elba.

But, before you head to the movie theatre to see the Jellicles, you can catch them here in Atlanta, thanks to the highly-acclaimed North American tour company. And speaking of…we spent the morning at the Furkids Doraville Cat Shelter with a few of those company members, learning more about why Cats has become such an indelible part of pop culture and helping some real furry friends find forever homes!

WEB LINK:

https://atlanta.broadway.com/shows/cats/

https://ustour.catsthemusical.com/

https://furkids.org/

Atlanta native Will Buie Jr. on Good Day Atlanta: Will Buie Jr. plays Finn on the Disney Channel show "Bunk'D." He stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about life as kid actor and his latest project starring in a new Netflix movie based on a short story by Stephen King. For more information on Will Buie Jr. follow him on Instagram @WillBuieJr.