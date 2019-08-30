< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 30, 2019

Posted Aug 30 2019 08:22AM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 11:29AM EDT  "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426339910");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426339910-415253224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426339910-415253224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426339910" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">People & puppets make Dragon Con a Labor Day must-do: </span></span></span></span></strong><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">There are only two times during the year when you can walk past a Storm Trooper, a Klingon, a couple of Batmen, and Freddie Krueger without giving any of them a second look. Halloween is one, of course. The other is this weekend, as Dragon Con returns to Downtown Atlanta and draws tens of thousands of sci-fi and fantasy fans for a long weekend of celebrities, cosplay, and fun & games.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Dragon Con is Atlanta's annual Labor Day weekend celebration of pop culture, focusing on the worlds of science fiction and fantasy. Even if you've never been to a Dragon Con event, chances are you've seen the pictures and video – more than 85,000 people visit the city during the convention, most of them dressed as their favorite characters and lined up to attend panels and workshops and meet celebrity guests. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">So what's new for 2019? Well, aside from some major names (including Georgia Takei, David Tennant, and Lana Parrilla), fans will celebrate the 80<sup>th</sup> anniversary of Batman (alongside cast members of the FOX hit "Gotham) and also get to explore the fascinating world of puppetry with the puppeteers behind <i>Star Wars </i>favorite BB-8.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Dragon Con continues through Monday, September 2<sup>nd</sup> at AmericasMart Buildings 1 and 2 and downtown hotels Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Sheraton Atlanta. Ticket information and a full schedule of events may be found here.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Of course, we couldn't resist getting in on the action, and spent the morning downtown immersing ourselves in Dragon Con culture – including a chat with the Incredible Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno! Click the video player above to check it out!</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><a href="https://www.dragoncon.org/" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">https://www.dragoncon.org/</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Burgers With Buck: </span></span></span></span></span></span><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Finally! College football season is back, and the entire staff at #BurgersWithBuck could not be happier about it.</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">No matter where your college football loyalties lie, all Dawgs, Jackets, Tide, Tigers, etc. fans can agree on one thing . . . whether at the stadium, a sports bar, or your living room, great food adds so much to the game day experience. Think about it, the only thing better than watching your favorite team take the field on Saturday is watching your team take the field while taking down a delicious (and rather large) burger (IMHO). No disrespect to chicken wings, brats, and other tailgate and sports bar fare, but you know how we roll. </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">You probably know Big Sky Buckhead as a popular place to watch sports all year long, but did you know they are getting national publicity? Nightclub and Bar awards recently named Big Sky the best sports bar in the country in 2019. </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">You would expect a great atmosphere and drinks, but recognition like that wouldn't happen without great food as well, and to use sports vernacular, Big Sky has pulled off the hat trick. While there are many great options on the menu, it's no secret that we are partial to burgers, and the Big Sky Burger didn't disappoint.</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">It starts with an 80/20 ground chuck patty served on a Holeman and Finch bun, and then you take it from there. It is a build your own concept, and we built something that would make Frank Lloyd Wright proud. We will call what we did, Buck's way, but remember I'm a highly trained burger eating professional. We added a couple of huge fried onion rings, a fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and cheddar cheese. This burger is a tall order both literally and figuratively. </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">As far as football, Big Sky welcomes fans of all teams, but as you might imagine it has become quite a popular spot with fans from the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama, two successful Southeastern Conference programs with HUGE fan bases in the metro Atlanta area. </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Here's hoping you have a great burger and your favorite team wins this weekend.</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">For more information about Big Sky Buckhead including their menu, hours, and specials, go to their website,</span></span> <a href="https://bigskybuckhead.com/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://bigskybuckhead.com/</a> <span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">.</span></span><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline" target="_BLANK">https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5</a> or <a href="https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline" target="_BLANK">https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5</a>, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB. </span></span> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Food Truck Friday with Rick's Ribs A Smokin: </strong> It's Food Truck Friday and what better way to kick things off than with the smokey smell and taste of Rick's Ribs A Smokin. For more information follow them on Facebook @ricksribsasmokin . </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Payne Lindsey talks podcast news on Good Day Atlanta:</strong> It was a horrifying moment in history. The infamous Atlanta child murders that claimed the lives of more than 25 young victims between 1979 and 1981. In his podcast, investigative journalist, Payne Lindsey takes a look at the case with in depth interviews from witnesses, the victims' families and Wayne Williams. Payne Lindsey stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about Atlanta Monster his podcast about the Atlanta child murders 40 years later. He is also looking for viewers to submit real life terrifying stories for a new podcast. He says think unsolved, unexplained and paranormal. For more information on how to submit your story email him at yourscarystory.com . For more on Payne Lindsey or Tenderfoot media <a href="https://tenderfoot.tv/">click here. </a></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Pike Nurseries fall planting: </strong>It's Labor Day weekend and the start of college football season and we are all ready for fall. Mara Ammons from Pike Nurseries stops by to talk about how to bring some fall color to our yards and patios. 