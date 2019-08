Thrones, drones & danger zones: Cosplay made easy: We're just days away from the start of Dragon Con, the massive pop culture convention that takes over Downtown Atlanta every Labor Day weekend – and hopefully, you've already got multiple cosplay options to get you through the five-day celebration. But no need to panic if you don't – there's a superhero waiting to swoop in and carry you to safety. And that superhero's name is Costumes, Etc…

Costumes, Etc… has been one of Metro Atlanta's top costume shops since 1992, with more than 10,000-square feet of costumes, wigs, makeup, and accessories. After Halloween, Dragon Con is the shop's busiest time of the year, and staffers extend hours to help locals and out-of-town guests finish up their all-important looks for the weekend. This year, manager Scott Bellomy says "Game of Thrones" will reign supreme, with fans marking the end of the massively popular fantasy television series by dressing up as Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow. Star Wars characters also continue to populate the Dragon Con galaxy, as do Marvel and DC legends ranging from Black Panther to Wonder Woman.

It's become something of a tradition for the Good Day feature team to spend the morning at Costumes, Etc…, getting the scoop on the year's hottest looks and trying a few on for size. So we did it again this morning, and – if you ask us – came up with some real winners! Click the video player above to see for yourself!

WEB LINK:

https://www.costumesetc.com/

Helpful tips for parents as kids go back to school or college: Counselor, coach and author Latasha Matthews stops by Good Day Atlanta with tips on adjusting with kids going back to school or off to college. For more information on Latasha Mathews click here.

Gwinnett School employees save colleague's life when she had a seizure last month in the school district's bus barn. Sandy Purcell, Cindy Johnston, Dee Walls and the woman they saved Felina Cannon stop by Good Day Atlanta to share their story. For more information on Gwinnett County Schools click here.