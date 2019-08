- Alpharetta restaurants team up for Labor Day cookout: What could be better than cooking up a feast of ribs, pulled pork, brisket, and chicken this Labor Day weekend? Easy – letting two of Alpharetta's favorite restaurants do it for you!



Oak Steakhouse and Colletta – both part of Alpharetta's popular Avalon development – will team up to host the 5th Annual Labor Day Pig Out on Sunday, September 1st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. So how do two restaurants join forces for one big event? They host it in the green space that separates their buildings (otherwise known as Palmer Plaza) and let visitors pay one price for an all-you-can-eat feast to send off the summer season. Aside from the classic assortment of meats, guests will have a choice of sides including potato salad and coleslaw, and desserts like banana pudding and fruit cobbler. Of course, you can't have a cookout without lawn games, and there will be plenty – and, yes, beer and wine will also be available for purchase.



Admission to the 5th Annual Labor Day Pig Out costs $35 for adults ($40 at the door) and $20 for children ages six to 12.



So…did somebody say all-you-can-eat? We thought so! So we spent the morning at Avalon, getting an exclusive preview of this weekend's big party!



WEB LINK:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1139566052902716/

https://www.experienceavalon.com/

https://www.oaksteakhouseatlanta.com/

https://www.collettarestaurant.com/

David Oyelowo on Good Day Atlanta: It's a classic thriller starring David Oyelowo with a supernatural, time-bending twist. A detective gets a phone call from his recently murdered niece and together they try to solve the crime to stop it from happening and save her live. Actor David Oyelowo stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his new movie " Don't Let Go" in which he stars and produces. For more information click here.



Slow Food Atlanta Ice Cream social: Slow Food Atlanta's 13th Annual Ice Cream Social, in collaboration with Peachtree road Farmers Market is taking place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 inside of Child Hall at The Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead. The event welcomes local chefs to partner with the local farmers and create unique and flavorful ice cream. Chef Victoria Shore from Recess stopped by to give Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman a lesson on how to make flavorful ice cream at home. For more information on Slow Food Atlanta click here.

Protecting your kids from online bullying: Navigating the sometimes frightening world of teenagers and social media can be overwhelming. How do you protect your child from online bullying and predators? Lisa Good is a mom on a mission, trying to help other parents. She's a cyber security expert, and the co-author of the book Are Your Kids Naked Online? For more information click here.