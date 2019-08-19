< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 19, 2019 data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 19, 2019&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-august-19-2019" data-title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 19, 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-august-19-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 19, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424496695.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424496695");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424496695-415253224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424496695-415253224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:56AM EDT</span> class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><strong>New movie tour turns Atlanta "Upside Down" : </strong> </span></span></span></span><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Stranger Things</span></span></i><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"> may take place in Hawkins, Indiana -- but in reality, Eleven and the gang are running around the streets of Metro Atlanta. And for those of you obsessed with the Netflix hit (and, really…who isn't?), Atlanta Movie Tours has created a brand-new adventure that follows in the (literal) footsteps of the show's young stars.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Atlanta Movie Tours is now offering the Atlanta Upside Down Tour, taking fans to the Metro Atlanta filming locations of the first three seasons of <i>Stranger Things.</i> The three-and-a-half hour bus tour departs from the company's Castleberry Hill headquarters & retail shop, whisking guests away on a journey to some of the show's most iconic locations, including Benny's Burgers, Hopper's Cabin, the Palace Arcade…and even the entrance to the Upside Down! Along the way, Atlanta Movie Tours Insiders dish out plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets and <i>Stranger Things </i>trivia questions – and clips from the show are screened for real-time comparison between fact and fiction. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">So…ready to step inside the strange world of <i>Stranger Things</i>? Click here for information on tour times and ticket prices. The Atlanta Movie Tours Retail Shop is located at 327 Nelson Street Southwest in Atlanta, and check-in is 30 minutes before each scheduled tour.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">We here at Good Day Atlanta are big fans of <i>Stranger Things</i>, and couldn't wait to hop on the bus and search for some of the show's most familiar spots. So we spent the morning with the gang from Atlanta Movie Tours – click the video player above to check it out!</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><a href="https://atlantamovietours.com/tours/atlanta-upsidedown-tour/" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">https://atlantamovietours.com/tours/atlanta-upsidedown-tour/</a></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>The Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at the Tour Championship 2019: </strong> Chef Andy Gonzales stops by Good Day Atlanta to teach viewers how to prepare the Darwin chicken sandwich. For more information<a href="https://www.steinbecksbar.com/"> click here.</a> For today's recipe see below. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p><br> <strong>Dish: The Darwin Chicken Sandwich</strong><br> Recipe: <br> (All ounce measurements are by volume.)<br> For sandwich:<br> 1 Hamburger Bun<br> 1 Chicken Thigh- pounded, brined, buttermilk brined, dredged <br> 1 oz Nuoc Cham<br> 2 cups Seasoned Flour<br> 3-4 Brussels Sprouts, trimmed and quartered<br> ½ oz Roasted Jalapeno Mayo<br> 2 sprigs Thai Basil, picked (no stem)<br> 2 sprigs Mint, picked (no stem)<br> 2 cups Canola Oil, heated to 350F<br> 2T Canola Oil for roasting Brussels<br> 1 cup Buttermilk</p><p>Nuoc Cham: <br> 2T Three Crabs Fish Sauce<br> 2T Rice Wine Vinegar<br> 2T Warm Water<br> 2T Sugar<br> 1 Shallot, minced<br> ½ Jalapeno, minced<br> 1 Garlic Clove, minced</p><p>Roasted Jalapeno Mayo: <br> 2 Whole Jalapenos, roasted & peeled<br> ½ bunch Cilantro, rough chopped<br> ¼ cup Mushroom Soy<br> 1 cup Duke's Mayo<br> Splash Rice Wine Vinegar</p><p>Chicken Brine:<br> ½ gal. warm water <br> 2/3 gallon ice<br> 2 c. kosher salt<br> 1 lb. brown sugar<br> 1 c. molasses<br> 3 bay leaves<br> 3 pieces Star Anise, whole<br> 1 Tbls. black peppercorns, whole</p><p>1. in a plastic container combine the salt, brown sugar, molasses, bay leaves, allspice and peppercorns. <br> 2. while the water is still warm with the ice rapidly melting, pour over the other ingredients and whisk to dissolve the sugar. <br> 3. the ice should be melting and cool the liquid down to be ready to use.<br> 4. make sure to only use brine when it is completely cooled so as to not warm up the protein being used, thus promoting bacteria growth</p><p>Seasoned Flour (Chicken Dredge):<br> 6 cups AP Flour<br> 1 oz Paprika<br> .5 oz Star Anise, finely ground<br> .5 oz White Pepper, finely ground<br> 1oz Kosher Salt<br> .5oz Garlic Powder<br> .5oz Onions Powder<br> .25oz Dried Sage<br> .25oz Cayenne Pepper</p><p>To assemble sandwich:<br> Pound chicken thigh to around ½ inch thick, the thickness should be consistent to ensure even frying. Place pounded chicken thigh in brine for at least 6 hours. Remove chicken from brine and cover with buttermilk for at least an hour. Dredge the chicken, shake excess seasoned flour from thigh and place in fridge while 2 cups canola heat in pan. </p><p>In another pan, heat the 2T Canola on high. Once shimmering and VERY hot, add Brussels allowing them to sear on each side for about 2 minutes per side. Once they've been charred and well-colored, place them in a bowl and toss with Nuoc Cham, Thai Basil and Mint. Set aside for service. </p><p>Fry chicken in 350F oil, once cooked through and golden brown, place onto some paper towels to drain. Place on toasted hamburger bun, top with dressed Brussels and Jalapeno Mayo. Serve.</p><p>Additional Info:<br> Steinbeck's is home to one of the 20 best burgers in Atlanta according Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant boasts a laidback, old-school vibe while serving creative pub fare and unique beers. Menu items include a burger, chicken sandwich, spicy Chengdu noodles and umami fries. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day Archive" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405031" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Archive Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries" title="Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries" data-articleId="424157793" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pike Nurseries: Pruning and Fertilizing tips" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer can be tough on your garden.</p><p>So, what should you cut or fertilize at this time of the year to keep the garden going?</p><p>Rebecca Kunimoto is a Georgia certified plant professional, she talks to Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant about pruning and shaping up your garden.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend" title="PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend" data-articleId="424181931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Paw Patrol Live" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Last week, felines took over Atlanta's Fox Theatre, thanks to the hit Andrew Lloyd Weber musical Cats. Now, it's canine time and the popular pups of PAW Patrol are ready to lead a search and rescue mission right on the historic theatre's stage!</p><p>PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is currently crisscrossing the country, and stops at the Fox Theatre for two shows on Saturday, August 17 and two shows on Sunday, August 18.</p><p>Parents certainly don't need a primer on PAW Patrol, but here's a quick little description for the uninitiated. The CGI-animated children's show first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2013 (and has since become wildly popular) and follows a young boy named Ryder and his crew of search and rescue dogs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat" title="Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat" data-articleId="424157757" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tips for making a balanced breakfast for kids during the school year" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For working parents, creating a healthy breakfast in the morning can feel like additional stress.</p><p>But we're taking back control of breakfast with stress-free strategies for a balanced meal to start the school day.</p><p>Registered dietitian nutritionist Jennifer Hnat stops by Good Day Atlanta with ideas for creating a well-balanced breakfast for children. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-after-hours-long-swat-standoff"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police generic_1482091124618-404959-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-texas-longhorn-cedric-benson-dies-in-west-austin-motorcycle-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Former_Texas_Longhorn_Cedric_Benson_dies_0_7601425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Former_Texas_Longhorn_Cedric_Benson_dies_0_20190819034018-407693"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former Texas Longhorn Cedric Benson dies in West Austin motorcycle crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/advocates-rally-in-decatur-to-call-for-safer-gun-laws"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/V%20GUN%20VIOLENCE%20RALLY_WAGA1c5b_146.mxf_00.00.08.11_1566137798717.png_7600915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V GUN VIOLENCE RALLY_WAGA1c5b_146.mxf_00.00.08.11_1566137798717.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Advocates rally in Decatur to call for safer gun laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/armed-robbers-targeting-atlanta-pizzeria"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/P%20FELLINI%27S%20PIZZA%20ROBBED_00.00.08.26_1566137399695.png_7600909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FELLINI'S PIZZA ROBBED_00.00.08.26_1566137399695.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Armed robbers targeting Atlanta pizzeria</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-after-hours-long-swat-standoff" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-remembers-autistic-teen-killed-in-house-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family remembers autistic teen killed in house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-dismisses-worries-of-recession-says-economy-is-strong" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump dismisses worries of recession, says economy is strong</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cbp-officers-seize-23-million-worth-of-marijuana-inside-shipment-of-jalapeno-peppers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECIgHHYXsAAm67z_1566173691521_7601167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECIgHHYXsAAm67z_1566173691521_7601167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECIgHHYXsAAm67z_1566173691521_7601167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECIgHHYXsAAm67z_1566173691521_7601167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECIgHHYXsAAm67z_1566173691521_7601167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;US&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CBP officers seize $2.3 million worth of marijuana inside shipment of jalapeño peppers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-facial-recognition-program-for-cops-detects-emotion-privacy-advocates-concerned" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Amazon&#x2e;com&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amazon: Facial recognition program for cops detects emotion; privacy advocates concerned</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div 