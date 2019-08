“PAW Patrol” stars take over Fox Theatre stage: Last week, felines took over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, thanks to the hit Andrew Lloyd Weber musical Cats. Now, it’s canine time – and the popular pups of PAW Patrol are ready to lead a search and rescue mission right on the historic theatre’s stage!

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is currently criss-crossing the country, and stops at the Fox Theatre for two shows on Saturday, August 17th and two shows on Sunday, August 18th. If you’re a parent, you certainly don’t need a primer on PAW Patrol, but here’s a quick little description for the rest of us – the CGI-animated children’s show first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2013 (and has since become wildly popular) and follows a young boy named Ryder and his crew of search and rescue dogs. Race to the Rescue features Ryder and popular pups including Marshall, Chase, Rubble, and Rocky as they search for missing Mayor Goodway on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race!

Show times this weekend are 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and tickets start at $19. VIP (Very Important Pup, of course) packages are also available, and include souvenir gifts and a Meet & Greet after the show.

I’ll be honest – if I didn’t make some time to hang out with the PAW Patrol crew, my “Uncle card” would have been revoked. So, the Good Day feature team spent the morning at the Fox Theatre, getting a behind-the-scenes look at this exciting live show!

WEB LINK:

https://www.pawpatrollive.com/

https://foxtheatre.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=PAW&linkID=fta&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=

http://www.pawpatrol.com/

Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguest is set to kick off a new season and to preview the series that goes cross-country to investigate eight family homes with unexplained paranormal activity. The show's hosts are local Atlantans all with full time jobs outside of their roles from the show. Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey stop by Good Day Atlanta to talk to anchor, Katie Beasley about their paranormal experiences. For more information on Ghost Brothers:Haunted Houseguests click here.

Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street: He's the entertainer, and she's the cook together they are living the food truck life whipping up New Orleans style cuisine throughout Atlanta. Maurice Amos and Jonessa Brown are the happy couple running the truck, they stop by Good Day Atlanta to serve a sample of some of their favorite menu items including jambalaya egg rolls and, chicken and beignets, a spin on chicken and waffles. For more information on Cafe Bourbon Street food truck click here.

Keep your garden going with Pike Nurseries: Summer can be tough on your garden. So, what should you cut or fertilize at this time of the year to keep the garden going? Rebecca Kunimoto is a Georgia certified plant professional, she talks to Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant about pruning and shaping up your garden. For more information click here.

Healthy breakfast options for kids: : For working parents, creating a healthy breakfast in the morning can feel like additional stress. But we're taking back control of breakfast with stress-free strategies for a balanced meal to start the school day. Registered dietitian nutritionst Jennifer Hnat stops by Good Day Atlanta with ideas for creating a well-balanced breakfast for children. Click here for more on Jennifer Hnat.