Atlanta Falcons Jr. Cheerleaders- The Junior Cheer Program is designed for boys and girls ages 5-12. There are no tryouts and all skill levels are welcome – registration is currently open and closes August 21. Participants will attend rehearsals each month from August to December and perform during halftime of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on December 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium! For more information on registering your child click here.

Brian Courtney Wilson- Grammy nominated gospel singer-songwriter Brian Courtney Wilson announced his JUST B(E) Tour, following an exclusive announcement on Instagram. JUST B(E) will kick off Friday, August 23 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage with dates across the country including Charleston, Charlotte, New Orleans, St . Louis, Orlando, Philadelphia and more. Right now his single "A Great Work" has hit number one on charts. Click here for ticket for his Just B(E) tour.

Seasons 52 Restaurant- Executive Chef Partner Cyril Syles stops by Good Day Atlanta to showcase their Aged Cheddar and spiced Bacon flatbread, as well as their Roasted corn recipe. Seasons 52 offers seasonal menus that feature ingredients at their peak of freshness, oak-fire grilled or brick oven roasted (without a fryer in sight) to be naturally lighter and more flavorful. They offer 52 wines by the glass.

See recipe below

1 thin-crust flatbread or pizza dough

1 tablespoon of olive oil

¼ cup of parmesan, shredded

¼ cup of mozzarella, shredded

¼ cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup of chili-rubbed, grilled corn, cut from the cob

12, 1 ” pieces of cooked bacon

2T chives, sliced

2T sour cream

Juice of ½ lime °

Tools Needed:

Baking Tray

Pizza Stone

Roasted Chili-Corn :

Mix lime juice and chili powder in a small bowl. Brush fresh ear of corn with mixture.

Grill corn for 2-3 minutes on each side on medium to high heat.

Take off heat and allow to cool , then cut off the kernels with a long, sharp knife. Set aside.

Flatbread Procedure:

Preheat oven with pizza stone to 450°F . (or recommended temperature on package)

Place dough on the back of a baking tray and brush with olive oil.

Top with parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, followed by corn and bacon.

Slide flatbread onto preheated pizza stone in the oven.

Bake until crisp and golden brown.

Remove from oven. Top with a squeeze of lime, then garnish with chopped chives and a drizzle of sour cream.

Slice into triangles and serve alongside your favorite glass of wine. Seasons 52 recommends Vanderpump Dry Rosé or a rosé cocktail like Seasons 52’s Rosé Sangria.

Recipe serves four as an appetizer.