Good Day Atlanta viewer information Septmember 5, 2017

Ruins get revived at Sweetwater Creek State Park: It’s located just a few minutes from downtown Atlanta, but visitors to Sweetwater Creek State Park know it’s a haven of peaceful nature and fascinating history.

Sweetwater Creek State Park is located on more than 2,500 acres in Lithia Springs, including the 215-acre George Sparks Reservoir. The water makes the park a popular place for fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, and the award-winning visitor center is filled with interesting exhibits about the area’s history. But speaking of history, many visitors come to Sweetwater Creek State Park to see the ruins of the New Manchester Manufacturing Company, which was a textile mill that burned during the Civil War. Although the interior of the ruins is currently closed to visitors, a three-month project is happening now to stabilize the ruins, which will once again allow visitors to take tours inside the ruins and also make the space available for small special events.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning exploring the mill ruins at Sweetwater Creek State, and also learning more about the fall activities available there.

WEB LINK: http://gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek/

BBQ FOR TEXAS: Chef Cam Floyd, from Sweet Auburn BB!Q joins us with a BBQ shrimp scampi recipe. Sweet Auburn is one of several restaurants hosting the BBQ For Texas dine out in Atlanta. On Sept. 6, 2017 they will join together to benefit recovery evfforts and are donating a portion of sales from that day to Global Giving, a crowdfunding site that has a oal to raise $5 million to be used towards local relief and recovery efforts Texas. For more information click here.