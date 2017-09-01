Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 31, 2017

- Team of the week North Oconee Titans: Paul Milliken visits the school for a live pep rally. For more information click here.

Crown Heights movie: In 1982 Colin Warner a teenager from Crown Heights, Brooklyn was wrongfully convicted of murder. He spent 21 years in prison as his best friend worked to get justice. That true story is told in the new movie Crown Heights. The real Colin Warner stops by Good Day Atlanta along with the actor that plays his best friend in the film . For more information click here.

The art of pickling with Canoe: We're diving into the art of pickling with Canoe a restaurant on the Chattahoochee River that has been a fixture in Vinings for more than 20 years. Chef Matthew Basford joins Alyse Eady on set for a lesson on how to make a seasonal hot sauce and the secret to perfect pickling. For today's recipes see below. For more information on Canoe visit their website. https://www.canoeatl.com/brunch-menu/



Canoe Hot Sauce

5# Red Jalapeno Pepper

1 Cup Kosher Salt

2 Cup Purified Water (or Spring water) not tap

1 Cup Brown Rice Vinegar

½ Cup Brown Sugar loose pack

6 clove garlic

Wash and remove stems from all the peppers. Place on tray and place out side in a sunny spot to wrinkle. (This may take two or three days depending on temperature).

Once ready gently pulse the peppers in a food processor. Sprinkle the salt over the pulsed peppers and place in a warm oven over night.

Place the peppers and the juice that is extruded into a mason jars and add enough water to dissolve the salt. Place a piece of cloth atop jar and place screw top lid. Let the pepper ferment for two weeks adding water as required to keep moist.

After two weeks puree with wand blender and slowly add vinegar and brown sugar. Season with salt to taste. Keeps in refrigerator for one month or can and will last up to one year



Bread and Butter “Pickles”



Makes 8 pints



4 ea. Zucchini

4 ea. Yellow Squash

You will need Approx. 6 pounds combined

3 ea. Onion sliced thin

1 # Jalapeno sliced into rings seeds removed

½ Cup Kosher Salt

4 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar (Need 5% vinegar)

3 Cup White Sugar

3 tbsp. Yellow Mustard Seed

2 tbsp. Celery Seed

1 tbsp. Turmeric

½ tsp Crushed Red Chili Flake (optional)



Directions

Thoroughly was zucchini and Squash, being sure to remove any dirt that may be on skin

Slice squash and zucchini into ¼ inch slices

In a mixing bowl combine onion, zucchini, squash, jalapeno, and salt and combine well. Let sit for 2 hours in refrigerator.

Prepare Jars for Canning

Wash the jars in hot sudsy water, rinse and dry them. Put jars on a tray in a 180-degree oven to keep them hot until it's time to fill them. Be careful when handling they will be hot

Rinse the lids and rings in soapy water and dry

Rinse vegetable mixture under cold running water for 2 minutes then let drain

In a medium sized sauce pan combine vinegar, sugar, and spices. Bring to a boil and make sure sugar is dissolved.

Once mixture has boiled and sugar is dissolved add vegetable mixture and bring back to boil

Strain Vegetable mixture from liquid brine. Place vegetable mixture into prepared jars up to ½ inch of the top of the jar. Cover with pickling liquid and remove excess air bubbles.

Make sure to wipe jar rims with a damp paper towel

Place lids and bands and tighten till finger tight

Using a jar lifter gently place jars into boiling water and set time for 10 minutes. Once 10 minutes has passed turn off heat and leave for 5 minutes. Remove from water and place on dish towel. Leave to cool for at least 12 hours. Check to make sure all are sealed, by depressing middle of lid

Store in cool dry and dark location. If sealed correctly they will last for a year.

