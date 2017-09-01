Good Day Atlanta viewer information Sept. 1, 2017

-

Dragon Con: Dragon Con expected to draw record crowds to Atlanta: It's the weekend science fiction and fantasy fans wait all year for -- and this year, more of them than ever before are expected to fill the streets of downtown Atlanta with colorful costumes and a genuine enthusiasm for genre movies, television, pop culture, and gaming.

Organizers are expecting the 31st Dragon Con to draw more than 82,000 people to downtown Atlanta for the four-day event, which takes place in several downtown buildings from September 1-4 this year. The convention celebrates everything sci-fi and fantasy, and brings several hundred celebrity guests to lead panel discussions and sign autographs. Notable guests this year include actor John Cusack, Star Trek icon William Shatner, and several cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning getting a preview of this year's Dragon Con, and having a little fun at the convention's authentic Japanese arcade, Tokyo Attacks!

Burgers With Buck: There was a lot of discussion among the #BurgersWithBuck staff about how to properly celebrate our centennial, our 100th burger. I mean, this a pretty big deal, and such a momentous, gastrointestinal occasion deserves proper recognition.

Let’s face it, what started as a tribute to the late Ms. Ann Price in April of 2015 has become a bit of a local institution, and Good Day Atlanta Friday tradition. When Ms. Ann, the late owner of Ann's Snack Bar on Memorial Drive (home of the nationally renowned Ghetto Burger) passed away, Flip Burger Boutique decided to honor her with 'The Queen Ann' tribute burger, and Burgers With Buck was born. Now, here we are 99 burgers later.

Rarely does the #BWB staff agree unanimously, but that was the case when we decided to feature Chicken + Beer, the restaurant on Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport owned by Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris, as our #100thBurger. The burger itself, the IPA Double Cheeseburger featuring hoppy and American cheeses, smoked bacon and carmelized onions, is a star in its own right. Then factor in the star power and charisma of one Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and it is the perfect way to celebrate the milestone. Despite the fact that Chicken + Beer, named after one of Ludacris’ albums, is best known for Luda’s Chicken + Pecan Waffles, the burger is delicious and worth the train ride to Concourse D no matter which is your departing gate.

In other words, #BWB recommends when your travel plans take you through Atlanta you arrive to the airport two hours early to get through security and still have plenty of time to enjoy an IPA Double Cheeseburger at Chicken + Beer. Thanks to Ludacris, the restaurant staff and PR people for helping in this very special edition of Burgers With Buck. And thank you burger lovers for supporting the segment and celebrating the best burgers in Atlanta and beyond.

For more information on Chicken + Beer including location, menu, and more, go to their website, http://chickenandbeer.com/.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

College Football Kickoff with Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games at the Mercedes Benz Stadium this weekend. For more information click here.

Lucky's Burger and Brew wing recipe just in time for college football weekend: Chef Ted Lescher and owner Ernie Geyer stopped by with a Mango BBQ Wing recipe plus they talked about their upcoming fundraiser to help pets affected by hurricane Harvey. For more information on Lucky's Burger and Brew click here. Here’s the recipe for Mango BBQ Wings.







2 cups Cattlemens BBQ sauce



2 cups Hellmans Mango Pineapple Vinaigrette



Combine both ingredients in Stainless steel bowl and store.



Toss Chicken wings in oil and salt and pepper and place on grill until completely cooked. Toss wings in desired amount of sauce and enjoy.







Serve with Blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks.





Pet of the day from Zoo Atlanta. For more information click here.