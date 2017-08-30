Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 30, 2017

- Wendy Williams visits Good Day Atlanta and talks about her two new apps. Wendy Digital provides a fun content-rich entertainment experience for users with a daily dose of pop culture. WenMoji is the second app gives users a fun way to to express with Wendy catch phrases. The Wendy Williams show is going into its ninth season right here on FOX 5 Atlanta. For more information on Wendy Williams app click here. For more information on The Wendy Williams show click here.

Casting Call: Local actor and radio personality Greg Clarkson joins us with this week's casting call information. To see how you can be an "extra" in a local movie or TV show click here.

C.Ellet's Steakhouse: Chef Linton Hopkins and Chef Damon wise stopped by to demonstrate how to make their famous potato skins just in time for tailgate season. The restaurant just opened up at The Battery at SunTrust Park. For more information click here.

C. Ellet's Potato Skins - Now Open at The Battery

One raw potato

Bake potato and cut into fourths

Scoop out potato from each skin

Fry skins in peanut oil over stovetop

Season lightly with salt and pepper, or your seasoning of choice

Top with:

1/3 cup chopped scallion

Fry 3-4 bacon slices and roughly chop

1 cup shredded aged white cheddar (or cheese of choice)

1/3 cup sour cream or creme fraîche