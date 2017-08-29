Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 30, 2017

- Michael Jackson's choreographer Travis Payne teamed up with Atlanta based non-profit arts organization "Good for the Arts," to create a "unity" video in the Dominican Republic on what would have been his the king of pop's 59th birthday. Over one hundred young students were able to receive dance and acting lessons through the foundations series of performing arts workshops in Santo Domingo and participate in the video. For the entire "unity" video click here.

For more on "Good for the Arts, Inc." click here.

