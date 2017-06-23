Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 23, 2017

-

Hampton Brewery Includes History as Main Ingredient: Once upon a time, people did whatever they could to stay away from the little 1920s brick building in downtown Hampton. Today, it’s just the opposite, as craft beer enthusiasts race to cross the threshold of the jailhouse-turned-brewery.

JailHouse Brewing Company was created by Hampton-native Glenn Golden and opened back in 2009. Golden worked next to the old Hampton jail, and ended up buying the building with dreams of converting it into a brewery. Nearly a decade later, JailHouse Brewing Company produces year-round brews including Alibi (a golden ale brewed with grits!) and Mugshot IPA, and seasonal specialties with names like Restraining Order Porter and Breakout Stout! The brewery is open for tours Thursdays and Fridays from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., and you can check out the tour options here.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken never wants to spend a morning in jail, but had no problem spending the morning at JailHouse Brewing Company!

Food Truck Friday with "The Atlanta Burger Truck:" The Atlanta food truck serves grilled all-natural burgers and homemade sides. For more information click here.

Burgers With Buck heads to King and Duke: Let’s be honest, enjoying a delicious burger the like ‘The Duke’ at King and Duke in Buckhead is like a reward in and of itself, but to do it to benefit a great cause like The Giving Kitchen…that’s is the stuff of dreams.

Let’s start with The Duke Burger (which by the way has nothing to do with John Wayne). The restaurant is named for characters from Mark Twain’s, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. OK, back to the Duke. It begins with a huge nine ounce patty that is a blend of brisket and chuck and is ground in-house, daily. Underneath the patty is a house made pickle aioli made from their homemade bread and butter pickles. On top, smoked and caramelized onions and whipped blue cheese.

Located in the heart of Buckhead at the corner of Peachtree and West Paces Ferry, King and Duke is a part of the Ford Fry restaurant group. It is certainly not a burger joint, but they know if there is a burger on the menu, it better be very well done (and I’m not talking about cooking temperature), and the Duke definitely fits the bill.

And the great thing about this weekend is you have a chance to not only try the Duke, but four other critically acclaimed local burgers all under one roof as a part of their patio party. Great burgers for a great cause…does it get any better?

For more information about the patio party go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/king-duke-patio-party-five-chefs-five-burgers-tickets-34978274962, and to find out more about the Giving Kitchen go to https://thegivingkitchen.org/.

For more information on King and Duke, including the menu and hours of operation, go to their website http://www.kinganddukeatl.com/.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.