Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 20, 2017

-

Gospel Music Celebrated at North Georgia Summer School: Not every student is thrilled by the idea of summer school. But there's one program in North Georgia that never has a problem packing in excited kids and adults.

The North Georgia School of Gospel Music is a two-week music camp held on the campus of the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. This year, the school runs from June 18-30, and is celebrating its 37th year in existence. The camp serves music students of all ages (last year's youngest was five years old, and the oldest in her 60s), and offers classes in everything from theory and sight reading to songwriting and conducting. Students can also sign up for private lessons in both voice and instruments. Every evening, the school holds a "group sing" which is open to the public and streamed live online.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning in Dahlonega, learning more about the North Georgia School of Gospel Music and the talented men and women attending this year.



WEB LINK:

http://ngsgm.com/

Angela Robinson from "The Haves and the Have Nots," stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about role in popular show. For more information on "The Haves and the have Nots," click here.

