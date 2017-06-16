Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 16, 2017

Fox Sports Southeast Atlanta United Coverage: Play-by play announcer Alan Green will debut Saturday, June 17 on FOX Sports Southeast he will be joined by sideline reporter Britany Arnold. For more information on the coverage click here.

Six Flags Over Georgia Celebrates 50th Anniversary: The year is 1967. The Graduate is the biggest hit at the box office, Aretha Franklin releases a little song called "Respect," and a Georgia theme park opens its gates for the first time.

50 years later, Six Flags Over Georgia remains a top destination for thrill-seekers in the Southeast. And on Friday, June 16, the park is celebrating the milestone anniversary with some very special events. First up, Governor Nathan Deal's Office will declare it "Six Flags Over Georgia Day in the State of Georgia" with a special proclamation. Commissioners from Cobb County will also present the park with a special proclamation. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation CEO and President John Duffey will stop by the park to speak to special guests, and best of all, gates open early to fans, at 9:30 a.m.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken has had some very memorable moments at Six Flags Over Georgia, from screaming on coasters to getting zombie makeovers, and he spent the morning in Austell helping kick off the anniversary celebration.

WEB LINK: https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia