Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 15, 2017

-

Good Day Brewery Week: Alpharetta’s Jekyll Brewing: Jekyll Island is one of the true gems of Georgia, an island getaway with some incredible beaches and wildlife. But if you just can’t find the time this summer for a long weekend there, you can at least get a “taste” of the Island thanks to a Metro Atlanta brewery.

We’re wrapping up Good Day Brewery Week at Alpharetta’s Jekyll Brewing, with a name inspired by Jekyll Island. What’s the beer connection? Georgia’s very first brewery was started on Jekyll Island back in the 1700s, and the ruins still stand today. Jekyll Brewing offer a variety of year-round, seasonal, and limited edition brews, with some unique selections including the popular Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang Diggity! Visitors are welcome to tour the facility and stop in the Tap Room, which serves up samples in a souvenir mason jar.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken is a big fan of Georgia’s Jekyll Island, so he decided to finish up this special week checking out its namesake.

WEB LINK: http://jekyllbrewing.com/

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta. For more information click here.

Add A Pinch Easier, Faster, Fresher Southern Classics: Cookbook author, Robyn Stone stops by Good Day Atlanta with a delicious Peach Crisp recipe for viewers to try at home. For more information on Robyn Stone click here. See recipe below.

GEORGIA PEACH CRISP

SERVES 6 T O 8

5 tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature

4 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches (about 6 peaches)

¾ cup packed dark brown sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chopped pecans

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)

1 Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil (to catch anything that might

bubble over).

2 In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet set over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the

peaches and 1/4 cup of the brown sugar. Cook, stirring, until the juices thicken into a light syrup,

about 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

3 In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, the remaining ½ cup brown

sugar, the flour, pecans, and salt. Spread the mixture over the peaches. Place the skillet on the

lined baking sheet.

4 Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Serve warm.

freezer friendly

Let the cooked peach crisp cool completely. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, then foil. Store in a

freezer bag in the freezer for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Reheat

in a 350°F oven until warmed through, 10 to 15 minutes.