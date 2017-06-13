Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 13, 2017

- Good Day Brewery Week: Lawrenceville's Slow Pour Brewing Co.: It's Gwinnett County's first craft brewery, and now that Lawrenceville's Slow Pour Brewing Company is getting close to opening, it seemed like a natural for Good Day Atlanta's Brewery Week! Work is wrapping up right now on the Slow Pour Brewing Company headquarters, located in an old trouser factory on Clayton Street in Lawrenceville. Not only will the building serve as a production facility, it also includes a tasting room and beer garden, pictures of which have teased anxious craft beer fans on Facebook. The team behind Slow Pour Brewing Company includes Master Brewer John Reynolds and CEO Marty Mazzawi, who are brothers-in-law, along with Facilities Manager Chick Spinks and Brian Barnard, Brand Development Director. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning in the future home of Slow Pour Brewing Company, getting a look at the team's progress and some exclusive details on the beer they'll be brewing up!



WEB LINK: http://slowpourbrewing.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SlowPourBrewing

DHS Fatherhood Celebration: June 17, 2017 at the Redan Recreation Center, 1830 Pillips Road in Lithonia, GA from 10AM to 2PM. For more information on the Fatherhood Program call 1-844-MYGADHS.

Rickey Smiley For Real: The hit reality show Rickey Smiley For Real is coming back for its fourth season. The Show follows comedian/radio host Rickey Smiley, a single father, while he balances career and family. For more information on the show click here.





