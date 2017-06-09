Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 9, 2017

-

Game Expo Cooks Up Southern Fried Fun :Whether you're a fan of pinball machines, old-fashioned arcade games, or Dungeons & Dragons-style role-playing, there's something to catch your attention this weekend at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center.

The fourth annual Southern-Fried Gameroom Expo is taking place at the hotel Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th, and is expected to draw thousands of fans for a weekend of fun and games. The Expo is a production of Player One, LLC, an organization of Atlanta-based gaming enthusiasts who created the event to celebrate the nostalgia of classic games and introduce fans to new forms of gaming. Special guests scheduled to attend this year's convention include video game designer David Crane and video game legend Billy Mitchell, known for setting new records and being the man who played the "first-ever perfect game" of Pac-Man. Along with all the games, the Expo will feature a film fest, live music, and costume contest.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is no stranger to the arcade classics, and spent the morning at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center trying to set some new high scores!



Burgers With Buck: Located around the corner from Avondale, and around the corner from Decatur is The Corner Pub. It is a classic neighborhood restaurant and watering hole that serves fresh seasonal food, seven days a week. And while all of that sounds really great, the segment is not fresh seasonal food with Buck, it's #BurgersWithBuck.

The burger at The Corner Pub came highly recommended from a burger connoisseur who is almost as passionate as #BWB. On the menu, is a 'Build a Burger' option with a lot of great topping choices to customize your burger. #BWB opted for one that is not technically on the menu, but one that you could certainly enjoy.

The Corner Pub owner, Joshua Elrod who grew up in Avondale, recommended 'The James Adams Burger, named after his good friend. On it, house made pimento cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. It is a delicious mess that many would attack with a knife and fork, but you know that's not how we roll. For the record, the shirt survived, but we are considering increasing our napkin budget.

It was great...thanks James.

For more information on The Corner Pub, including the menu and hours of operation, go to their website

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

I'm Father F1rst: Odell Beckham Jr and Ezekiel Elliott's father team up for a powerful fatherhood message in Atlanta. Odell Beckham Sr. and Stacy Elliott stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about their life experiences and are hoping to empower other young fathers.

The NFL Dads will be speaking to a group of father's at the 1st annual Day in the Park during Father's Day weekend Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta. For more information click here.

Food Truck Friday: Known for "Far Out Food," the Yumbii food truck stopped by Good Day Atlatna with a sample of our their fusion food menu. For more information click here.

Atlanta Hawks Cheerleader Auditions: Saturday, June 10, 2017, Registration: 9:15 a.m., Auditions: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Philips Arena Practice Court. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Rescue. For more information click here.