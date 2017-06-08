Good Day Atlanta viewer information story June 8, 2017

-

Passion for Glassblowing burns bright at Atlanta studio: it was more than 30 years ago that Matt Janke first moved to Atlanta and realized there wasn’t really a glassblowing studio in which he could work. Today, thanks to his passion for the artform, that won’t happen to anyone else moving to Metro Atlanta.

Matt and his wife Kim are the owners of Janke Glass Studio, opened in 1996 and located at Studioplex in the Old Fourth Ward. Billed as “Atlanta’s first complete glassblowing center,” the studio serves as both a place where Matt Janke can continue to practice glassb lowing and sell his incredible creations, and also a classroom where others can learn glassblowing. The current “menu” of classes includes a date night during which couples will make a keepsake and enjoy refreshments, and 3-hour classes on weekends in which students will work on two projects. The studio also offers 5-week beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes, as well as private tutoring.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken has done a lot of things on live television in the past several years, but he’s never tried glassblowing. So, he spent some time at Janke Glass Studio learning more about this fascinating place.



WEB LINK: http://www.jankestudios.com

All Eyez On Me:Lionsgate Films releases All Eyez On Me a biopic on music icon Tupac Shakur this Friday June 16, 2017. The film's stars Demetrius Shipp Jr,, Kat Graham and producer LT Hutton. For more information click here.