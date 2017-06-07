Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 7, 2017

-

Local Farm Brings Goat Yoga Craze to Milton: Milton's Atlantis Dream Farm is home to a veritable Noah's Ark of animals, from horses to bunnies to cats and dogs. But lately, it's the farm's goats that have been getting the most attention, thanks to an eye-catching form of fitness called GOGA.



GOGA is "goat yoga," an hour-long yoga class during which participants are led by instructors and also surrounded by the farm's female goats (also known as Goat Girls). Goat yoga has been catching on around the globe, and farm owner Cathi Huff says she started GOGA as a way to share the peace and serenity of Atlantis Dream Farm with others. Right now, Atlantis Dream Farm offers morning classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and morning and evening sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning in Milton, learning more about GOGA and the adorable Goat Girls who make the classes so unique.

WEB LINK:

https://www.lovegoga.com/





