Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 30, 2017

Smoke & Glory fundraiser from Noon to 4PM at Steinbeck's Ale House in Decatur. Chef Rusty Bowers from Pine Street Market joined Andy Gonzales from Steinbeck's with a rib recipe for our viewers. For more information on the Smoke & Glor fundraiser to benefit the Giving Kitchen or Camp Horizon click here.



21st Century People Bring 18th Century Back to Life: It's one thing to read about history in a book, but it's a very different experience watching history being "lived" right in front of you. And if you're the kind of person who learns better by watch and interacting, than a special event this weekend is perfect.

The 8th Annual 18th Century Colonial Market Faire is taking place March 30-April 2 at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder. The annual event is a presentation of the Fort Yargo Living History Society, a group of men and women dedicated to keeping the traditions and trades of Georgia's past alive. Through the weekend, "living historians" will demonstrate what life was like in Georgia in the 1790s, dressing in traditional clothes, practicing traditional trades, and operating a trading post. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday (which are also "school days," free to all school groups), 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is five dollars, and free for kids 12 and under.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning with members of the Fort Yargo Living History Society, getting a preview of this year's event.

