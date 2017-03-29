Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 29, 2017

- Casting Call: Local radio personality and actor Greg Clarkson joins us with the latest on "extra" jobs in TV and movies filming in Georgia.

It's been said that dog is man's best friend, and Tim Beighley and Ringer are living proof. Beighley, 23, of Cobb County has cerebral palsy, and his service dog Ringer, a Canine Assistants alum is always there to assist him physically, emotionally, and socially. The pair have only known each other for two years, but their bond is obvious. In fact, after a five year wait for a service dog, it was actually Ringer who picked Tim.

Beighley has faced many challenges in his life, and has tackled each one with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. Now with Ringer by his side to help open doors, both literally and figuratively, Beighley is well on his way to attaining his goal of encouraging and inspiring others as a chaplain.

For more information about Canine Assistants located in Milton, GA, go to their website http://www.canineassistants.org/.