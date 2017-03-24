Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 24, 2017

- Gwinnett Burger & Brews Week : Three Blind Mice Sadly, the first annual Explore Gwinnett #BurgersAndBrewsWeek is winding down quickly.



Think about it, for seven days, 12 Gwinnett County restaurants, each featuring a delicious burger for only seven dollars. If you missed out on this wonderful week, you have no one to blame but yourself.



In fact, the #BWB staff has pulled double duty this week featuring Pub Ten's California Burger live on Good Day Atlanta on Tuesday, and following up with the Pretzel Burger from Three Blind Mice on Friday.



The Pretzel Burger from TBM, starts with a patty topped with beer cheese (made with Creature Comforts Bibo, American, cheddar and white cheddar cheeses). Add and a honey mustard mayonnaise and serve it on a pretzel style bun and the results do not disappoint. The Pretzel Burger is served a la carte, but it is Burgers and Brews Week in Gwinnett, and Executive Chef Matthew Murphy recommends Creature Comforts Bibo, as the perfect beer to pair with the Pretzel Burger (if you're so inclined).



For more information about Three Blind Mice, including menu, location, specials, and more, go to their website http://www.tbmrestaurant.com/. And for more information on the first (and hopefully annual) Burgers & Brews, go to https://www.exploregwinnett.org/burgers-and-brews.



Contractor/TV Host Headlines Spring Atlanta Home Show: You’ve seen him work miracles on HGTV and DIY Network shows, including “Stone House Revival” and “Ellen’s Design Challenge.” Now, contractor and TV personality Jeff Devlin is stopping by Atlanta to help others do the same thing.

Devlin is headlining this year’s Spring Atlanta Home Show, which takes place March 24-26 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. The largest home show in Georgia, the event features hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the hottest trends in home improvement, along with a full schedule of presenters speaking about various home and garden-related topics. Devlin will take the Reliable Heating & Air Home Show Stage at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m on Saturday, focusing on the topic “Remodel Like a Pro.” Atlantan Joe Washington (seen on HGTV’s “Ground Breakers”) will take the stage Sunday at 3:00 p.m., with a presentation entitled “Adapt & Garden Smart.”

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Cobb Galleria Centre, getting a preview of this year’s show and speaking with Jeff Devlin about why he’s such a strong advocate for skilled trades.

