Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 22, 2017

Casting Call: Local actor and radio personality Greg Clarkson joins us with today's casting call. Find out what the latest "extra" jobs available in movies and television filming in Atlanta. For more information click here.

Auto Show Celebrates 35 Years in Atlanta: The auto industry has seen plenty of change over the past 35 years - and the Atlanta show featuring the latest models on the market has been there to see it all. The Atlanta International Auto Show returns to the Georgia World Congress Center this week, celebrating its 35th Anniversary by bringing together more than 500 new and pre-production vehicles. The show is the GWCC's largest consumer event each year, filling up the 400,000 square foot floor with vehicles from the world's top automakers. Along with showcasing new cars and technology, the show also features family-friendly events, including weekend appearances by Captain America, Spider-Man, and Scooby-Doo! The show runs from March 22-26 in GWCC Building C, and costs $12 for adults and $6 for kids aged 6-12. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Georgia World Congress Center, checking out some hot new rides!



WEB LINK: http://goautoshow.com/



Dish Nation: Dish nation host and local reality star Porsha Williams joins us to update us on the latest celebrity news. For more information click here.