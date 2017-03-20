Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 20, 2017

- R&B singer Monica to perform at Atlanta Hawks game: Atlanta native, Grammy winning and R&B Superstar Monica will perform at halftime when the Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics on April 6, 2017 at 8P.M. Monica's performance will mark the first R&B singer to appear as part of the Hawk's ongoing concert series. That night is also "Swipe Right Night," singles night.

