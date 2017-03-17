Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 17, 2017

-

Tennessee Goes "Wild" For New Lemur Forest: When you think of aquariums, you think of fish. But a new addition at Tennessee Aquarium will have guests eyeing the sky, watching for some furry creatures who now call the facility home.

The top floor of Tennessee Aquarium’s Ocean Journey building has been transformed into the Lemur Forest, which officially opened March 1st and proves a home for the Red-ruffed and Ring-tailed Lemurs. The Lemur Forest replicates a rain forest, giving the animals plenty of high tree tops to explore and an island on which to soak in some sun. Aquarium staffers say bringing lemurs to the facility will help educate people about these endangered animals (which are exclusively found on the island of Madagascar) and hopefully inspire others in the efforts to save them becoming extinct. Along with the Lemur Forest, other new additions to Tennessee Aquarium include a renovated Stingray Bay touch tank and a new tropical plant wall.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning in Chattanooga, visiting the Lemur Forest and learning more about why Tennessee Aquarium might just be the perfect Spring Break destination.

Everybody is Irish this week, and that includes #BurgersWithBuck. Now when you think of traditional Irish cuisine, things like Shepherd's Pie, corned beef, and of course Guinness Beer probably come to mind. It pains the #BWB staff to admit that when you envision the perfect Irish meal, you're probably not picturing a giant burger on your plate.

That is until now.

The Fado Pub Burger starts with grilled Angus beef, smoked cheddar, fried egg, arugula and tomato served on a pretzel roll.

Sounds great, huh? And it is. But in the words of Ron Popeil..."but wait, there's more".

Now you may be thinking to yourself, what's so Irish about that. Oh I almost forgot, it also includes a whiskey bacon marmalade.

Pinch me, if you know what I mean.

Of course they have all of your traditional Irish items on the menu, and #BWB fully endorses those as well, but corned beef with Buck just doesn't have a ring to it...or does it?

Happy St. Patrick's Day everybody. Have a great and safe weekend, and I'll leave you with this...

"May the road rise up to meet you.

May you always have good luck.

May your belly be forever full.

Thanks to Burgers With Buck."

Saint Patrick's Day cooking with Chef Thomas McKeown from the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. McKeown originally immigrated from Ireland to the United States pursuing a culinary degree from Johnson & Wales before ending up at the Hyatt. Today he is preparing Colcannon Fritters, Irish soda bread and Irish coffee. For today's recipes click here.

The below recipes are compliments of Hyatt Regency Atlanta and Executive Chef Thomas McKeown.

IRISH SODA BREAD RECIPE

Ingredients

½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup rolled oats

3 cup whole wheat flour

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. bread soda

¼ cup Irish butter

2 cup buttermilk

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°

2. Mix all dry ingredients and crumble in the butter. Add the milk and mix.

3. Place mix on table and lightly need until together. Shape dough into 7 inch

rounds, cut an “X” on top – about ¼ inch deep

4. Bake for 25 minutes. Then lower to 350° for an additional 20 minutes.

5. Test with a skewer, or tap the bottom, it should sound hollow.

6. Buttermilk ratio adjust depending on the time of year and how much moisture in

your flour.

7. Serve with Kerry Gold Irish Butter

TRADITIONAL IRISH COFFEE RECIPE

Ingredients

1 cup Freshly Brewed Coffee

1 Tea Spoon of Brown Sugar

1 ½ ounces of Your Favorite Irish whiskey

4 tablespoons of Lightly Whipped Heavy Cream

Directions

1. Preheat your Irish coffee glass by filling it with boiling water for 5

seconds, then pour the water out.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of brown sugar and a good measure of Irish whiskey

into the warmed glass.

3. Fill the glass to within ¼ inch of the brim with hot, strong black

coffee. Stir well to dissolve all the brown sugar.

4. Carefully, pour lightly whipped cream over the back of a spoon so that

it floats on top of the coffee.

5. Do not stir after adding the cream; optimal flavor comes from

drinking the coffee and Irish whiskey through the cream.

COLCANNON CROQUETTES

Ingredients

4 cups cooked, mashed potatoes

1 cup Pinestreet Market Bacon

2 eggs, beaten White Oak Pastures Eggs

2-4 tbsp. buttermilk

3 tbsp. chopped chives

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1/4 c. butter, melted Kerry Gold Butter

1 ½ cup Seasoned Flour

1 ½ cup Egg Wash (Eggs and Milk)

1 1/2 c. panko bread crumbs

Directions

1. Combine first 6 ingredients; mix well. Divide mixture into 8 portions and shape into

croquettes.

2. Dip the croquettes into flour, then eggs, then crumbs.

3. Place on lightly greased 15 x 10 x 1 inch jelly roll pan. Cover and refrigerate up to 24

hours.

4. Deep fry in a pan until golden brown on all sides

5. Serve with Grated Irish White Cheddar or Crumbled

Cashel Blue Cheese.

Pike Nurseries expert Melodie McDanal talks about the recent changes in temperatures and your plants. How to protect your plants and why. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.