Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 15, 2017

Atlanta Escape Game Makes a Splash with New Experience: You're underwater in a submarine. Oxygen is running low. The clock is ticking down. And only you can save yourself and your teammates from potential disaster.

This is the mission awaiting brave men, women, and children at Ultimate Escape Game Atlanta, which recently introduced "Submerged" as its first Escape Adventure. Designers say "Submerged" goes beyond the traditional escape game by placing players in a more immersive experience, combining problem-solving challenges and interactive media to tell a specific story. In this case, that story takes place deep underwater, in a submarine that's experiencing a major technical meltdown!

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning underwater, putting his mental and physical skills to the test at Ultimate Escape Game Atlanta.

http://ultimateescapegame.com/atlanta/

