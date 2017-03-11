Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 11, 2017

-

Burgers With Buck: When you think of Fox Brother's Bar-B-Q, located in Atlanta somewhere between Little Five Points and Candler Park, your mind is likely filled with images of ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and smoked wings. And while we at #BurgersWithBuck fully support and even partake in all of the above from time-to-time, our true calling is to celebrate burgers in metro Atlanta and beyond.

The Fox Bros. "Burger" started as a special menu item in response to the burger craze that was sweeping the city, the country, and for that matter the world. With a kitchen that wasn't set up to add a traditional burger to the menu, Justin and Jonathan Fox created a "Burger" instead, and it has quickly become one of the most popular menu items.

The Fox Bros. "Burger" starts with their signature brisket, chopped and topped with bacon. Then they add tomato, red onion, and here is the key... melted house made pimento cheese and jalapeno mayo, all served on a toasted and buttered brioche bun. It's not a burger in the traditional sense as there is no ground meat, but #BWB was not about to let a little technicality like that get in the way.

It's hard to believe that Fox Bros. will soon be celebrating their tenth anniversary, and it's perhaps even harder to believe that it took #BurgersWithBuck 76 episodes to finally get out there and feature their "Burger".

The old adage, good things come to those who wait certainly rings true in this case.

For more information about Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, including menu, hours of operation, and details about their Que-Osk, go to their website http://www.foxbrosbbq.com/.

Chef Jennifer Hill Booker joins us with a recipe from her "Dinner Deja Vu: Southern Tonight, French Tomorrow" cookbook. Today she is teaching us how to make a brandied cherry sauce for a cherry pie profiterole. See recipe below. For more information click here.

Tour Brings Soul Superstars to Fox Theatre: Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Musiq Soulchild is certainly capable of commanding audiences all on his own, but for one incredible night in Atlanta, he’ll share the Fox Theatre stage with fellow soul superstars in a mission to prove that “Good Music Still Lives.”

The NuSoul Revival Tour is a 22-city trek which kicked off last month in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour stops in Atlanta on Friday, March 10 at the Fox Theatre, headlined by the Grammy-nominee best known for his hits “B.U.D.D.Y.” and “TeachMe” and his most recent album, Life on Earth (which peaked at #3 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart). Joining Musiq Soulchild during the Atlanta stop are “Must Be Nice” crooner Lyfe Jennings, Kindred the Family Soul, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Chrisette Michele, who recently made headlines for performing at one of President Donald Trump’s inaugural balls.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Fox Theatre, chatting with NuSoul headliner Musiq Soulchild and learning more about the tour’s mission to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

www.NuSoulRevivalTour.com

Brandied Cherry Sauce

Add vibrant color and a bit of decadence to your desserts, quick breads, ice cream and cream puffs; with this fresh and easy brandied cherry sauce.

Yields about 3 cups

Ingredients:

¾ pound fresh dark sweet cherries

½ cup sweetened cherry juice

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon arrowroot

¼ cup brandy

Directions:

Pit and halve the cherries.

In a medium heavy bottom saucepan, combine the cherries, cherry juice and sugar over medium heat; bringing to a simmer.

Simmer the cherries until slightly soft, about 5 minutes; stirring occasionally.

In a small bowl, mix the arrowroot and brandy together and stir into the cherry mixture. Cook on low heat an additional 5 minutes and remove from the heat.

Cool completely and serve over Chantilly Cream Profiteroles.