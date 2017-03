Local MasterChef Junior contestant heats up the kitchen on Good Day Atlanta Good Day Archive Local MasterChef Junior contestant heats up the kitchen on Good Day Atlanta Local MasterChef Junior contestant heats up the kitchen on Good Day Atlanta

- MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestant Afnan has been cooking from a young age, learning from his mother how to spice things up in the kitchen.

The Jonesboro native stopped by Good Day Atlanta to teach anchor Alyse Eady how to cook a five-spice duck la ronge with green beans and purple cauliflower purée.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airs right here on FOX 5 Thursdays at 8 p.m.

For more information on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR click here.