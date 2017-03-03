Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 3, 2017

Married But Single Too: The stars of of Married But Single Too, Bill Bellamy and Carl Payne, join us to discuss the upcoming stage play at the Cobb Energy Center . Click here for more information.

Atlanta Zoo will join us with "Reko," a yellow-naped Amazon parrot . For more information on the Atlanta Zoo, click here.

Monster Trucks Tear Up Dome for the Final Time: It’s set to be a historic weekend for Monster Jam, as the world’s most famous monster trucks tear through the Georgia Dome for the very last time.

Monster Jam returns to the Dome this weekend, with supersized entertainment scheduled for both Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th. The venue floor has been covered with dirt and fashioned into an obstacle-filled track, which the massive trucks will devastate over and over again! Trucks scheduled to appear over the weekend include Grave Digger (driven by Adam Anderson), Scooby-Doo (driven by Brianna Mahon), and Monster Energy (driven by Damon Bradshaw). Fans who purchase a Total Access Pass will not only get tickets to the show, but also a private meet-and-greet with drivers.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Georgia Dome, chatting with drivers about the weekend and their feelings about this bittersweet farewell to the venue.

WEB LINK: https://www.gwcca.org/dome/