Good Day Atlanta viewer information story February 28, 2017

Decatur Restaurants Celebrates First Mardi Gras: It might be a little too late to plan a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, but there’s plenty of time to plan a trip to a new Cajun and Creole-themed restaurant in Decatur.

Louisiana Bistreaux Decatur opened late last year at 1496 Church Street in Suburban Plaza, and is the second Louisiana Bistreaux location after the original in East Point Atlanta. To celebrate its first Mardi Gras, the restaurant is planning a big party Tuesday night, featuring music from the Matt Wauchope Trio from 6:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. Diners will get beads and masks, of course, and can enjoy authentic Louisiana cuisine and King Cake.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken couldn’t wait until Tuesday night, and spent the morning at Louisiana Bistreaux Decatur, getting an early start on the Mardi Gras party!

http://www.louisianabistreaux.com

