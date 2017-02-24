Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 24, 2017

- Atlanta Hawks Pre NBA History of African Americans in Basketball: This week the Atlanta Hawks commemorate the contributions of trailblazers who created their own Black basketball league and paved the way for NBA's integration.

It was a time known as the "Black Fives Era". Claude Johnson, President and Director the Black 5's Foundation joined us on set with more on the history and to talk about his Hoops Exhibition.

For more information on the Atlanta Hawks click here.

For more information on the Black Fives Foundation click here.

