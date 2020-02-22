Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: February 22, 2017

- Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Child I.D. Theft: FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle speaks with a banker about the threat of your child's identification being stolen. The story will be posted here.

The "Phantom" takes over Atlanta's Fox Theatre: It's the longest-running show on Broadway, winning the Best Musical Tony in 1988 and running strong ever since. Now, The Phantom of the Opera is coming back to Atlanta for a spellbinding week of magic, mystery, and music. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken gets a behind-the-scenes look at how the cast and crew bring "The Music of the Night" to life. Learn more about The Phantom of the Opera.

Casting Call! Take a look at this week's casting opportunities for movies and productions being filmed in the metro Atlanta area. The Good Day Casting Call will be posted here.

Get Out, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Lakeith Stanfield and Catherine Keener, releases this Friday, February 24. In Universal Pictures' Get Out, a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend's family estate and becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. Learn more about the thriller here.