Good Day Atlanta viewer information story on February 17, 2017

Burgers With Buck: When you think of Canoe restaurant, located on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Vinings, a burger joint is not what comes to mind. Make no mistake, it's not a joint, but is does have a delicious burger on the menu because...well why not, right?

Not only do they have a burger on the menu, but with a name like Canoe, and a Chattahoochee Riverside location, it just seems appropriate that they serve a burger that is a beef and duck blend. Yes, you read that right...duck.

The Duck N' Beef Burger at Canoe begins with an 80-20 blend of chuck and duck, the lean beef and the fat of the duck meat combine to make a juicy patty with just a hint of sweet gameyness. Add to that a sunny side up egg, spinach, pickled onions, a little mayo, and a side of truffled pommes frites, and you get a delicious burger that is worthy of being on the menu at a place that was inducted in 2005 into Nation's Restaurant News Fine Dining Hall of Fame.

And put a little more simply like we like to do at #BurgersWithBuck... it's really good.

For more information on Canoe in Vinings, including menu, history, specials, and hours of operation... go to their website, https://www.canoeatl.com/.

New LEGO Movie Celebrated at Atlanta Attraction: It's on track to become one of the year's biggest hits, and for the next two weekends, the star of The LEGO Batman Movie will be meeting and greeting young fans at Atlanta's LEGOLAND Discovery Center.



LEGO Batman Movie Days is taking place February 18-19 and 25-26 at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta, located at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. The festivities include a movie-inspired LEGO build, scavenger hunt, and appearances from LEGO Batman himself. Young fans who come dressed up like a characted from The LEGO Batman Movie will also get five bucks off walk-up admission to LEGOLAND Disovery Center Atlanta.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning there, hanging out with some Caped Crusaders-in-training and even scoring an exclusive interview with LEGO Batman!



WEB LINK: https://atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/