Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 16, 2017

-

"The Greatest Show on Earth" Thrills Atlanta for the Last Time: It's the end of an era, as the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus prepares to close for good this year. But before it does, North Georgia audiences have two final chances to see what's famously known as "The Greatest Show on Earth."



Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus XTREME will take over Atlanta's Philips Arena from Wednesday, February 15 through Sunday, February 20 before moving to Duluth's Infinite Energy Arena from Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, March 5. Due to popular demand, two performances were added to the Duluth engagement, giving fans a few more chances to see the world-famous circus performers (including human cannonball, BMX stunt riders, and bungee aerial skydivers) and exotic animals. According to producer Feld Entertainment, the final Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus XTREME performances will take place in Rhode Island in May.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at Philips Arena, chatting with the performers



WEB LINK:

www.ticketmaster.com

www.InfiniteEnergyCenter.com

http://www.ringling.com/





Season 5 of "MasterChef Junior" returns to FOX and the competition show highlights creative kids with a a flare for cooking from all over the United States. This year the show features three kids from the Atlanta area including Londyn, who joins us on Good Day Atlanta for a cooking demonstration. For more on "MasterChef Junior," click here.