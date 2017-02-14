Good Day Atlanta viewer information story February 14, 2017

-

Shoppers Save Big at Spring Consignment Sale: They're already in line, and they're ready with their makeshift shopping carts. Kidsignments is back at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds...and those in the know have been preparing for weeks to shop big and save big.

The Kidsignments Spring Sale begins Tuesday, February 14 and continues through Saturday, February 18 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. The bi-annual event features more than a thousand sellers and specializes in gently-used items for children, including toys, books, clothes, and furniture. Doors open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and because of the crowd size, no children are allowed on opening day until after 2 p.m. Oh, and did we mention that prices drop as the week goes on, with many items discounted as much as 50% by Saturday?

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken never misses a Kidsignments, and always stocks up for his niece and nephew! He spent the morning there getting a look at this year's Spring sale!

WEB LINK: http://www.kidsignments.com/

Relationship expert and "Married To Medicine," cast member "Dr. Heavenly Kimes," joins us with her relationship advice on Valentine's Day. "Dr. Heavenly," is a dentist but has but has also spent the last several years dedicated to giving others relationship advice, she has a dating app and has published her own book "The Business of Love." For more information on "Dr. Heavenly Kimes," click here.

The new television drama "Star" has a story line that you don't typically see on network TV. One of the characters is a transgender salon receptionist, who acts as a big sister to the girl group. She is played by Amiyah Scott who is here this morning to talk about this week's episode. For more information on "Star," click here.