Good Day Atlanta viewer information story February 13, 2017

- "Souper Jenny," joins us with an aphrodisiac soup "chicken mole chili," plus she talks to us about her latest project "Souper Farm." For more information on Jenny Levison click here .

Chicken Mole Chili

Serves 4

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 red pepper,seeded and chopped

1 yellow pepper, seeded and chopped

1 orange pepper, seeded and chopped

2 28 ounce cans chopped tomato

1 lb ground chicken

1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa

2 teaspoons chipolte

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Queso fresco

1 avocado

Heat pot. Add oil. sauté onions and peppers until soft. Add ground chicken and all the spices and brown sugar and cook chicken all the way through. Add tomatoes and sweet potato. Simmer for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally and adding a little water if necessary. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve and top with queso fresco and avocado





Atlanta Winemaker Finds Passion in Mixing Art & Science: It's the most romantic week of the year, and along with chocolates and flowers, wine sales always surge around Valentine's Day. That's music to the ears of one Atlanta winemaker, who says he'll never tire of combining art and science in such a delicious way.

Dominic Burke is the winemaker at City Winery Atlanta, a winery, restaurant, and performance space at Ponce City Market. A native of South Africa, Burke was introduced to the process of making wine during a visit to France, which sparked a lifelong passion in him. Burke returned to school at 29-years-old to study the science of wine, and took over the job at City Winery Atlanta about six months ago. Burke says it's a unique experience making wine in an urban setting; he order grapes from around the country, which are shipped in refrigerated containers. Burke says this allows him to order the very best fruit available, which he says results in better wines.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at City Winery Atlanta, learning more about the fascinating process by which grapes become a fine wine.

WEB LINK: https://www.citywinery.com/atlanta/



