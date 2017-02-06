Good Day Atlanta viewer information story February 6, 2017

-

Service is the “Secret Ingredient” at Brazilian Steakhouse: Some people work in the front of the house, and others never leave the kitchen – and that’s the way it’s been for a long time in the restaurant business. But a popular Brazilian steakhouse blues those lines with a unique tradition of savory service.

The very first Fogo de Chão opened in the Brazilian countryside in 1979, and has since grown to more than thirty locations in the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. That list now includes Dunwoody, with a recently-opened location in the Spruill Center Development near Perimeter Mall. Service at Fogo de Chão consists of Gauchos, who prepare the restaurant’s wide variety of meats and then walk table-to-table, serving them. General Manager Alceu Pressi trains the Gauchos, teaching them not only the techniques to properly cook the dozens of cuts of meat, but also making sure they help provide a memorable experience while serving diners.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken got a “rare” opportunity to train with Alceu Pressi and learn the basics of being a Gaucho. And yes, he did a little taste-testing, too!

https://fogodechao.com/location/dunwoody/?selectlocation=1

"Masterchef Junior," is kicking off a new season and Jasmine a local contestant from Milton will be showing off her culinary skills along with other kids from around the country. Today Jasmine stopped by Good Day Atlanta to share her spicy garlic lemon shrimp recipe. For more information on "Masterchef Junior" click here.

Spicy Garlic Lemon Shrimp

1Lb jumbo shrimp (peeled and deveined)

Parsley

1 lemon (cut in half)

4 garlic cloves

Red pepper flakes (1/2 teaspoon -season to taste)

Salt & pepper

Butter

Extra virgin olive oil

Shrimp Seasoning

In food processor, combine parsley, garlic cloves, one squeeze of the lemon, salt & pepper, and red pepper flakes and grind.

In a small pan, cook shrimp until pink on both sides, approximately 2 minutes per side. Add seasoning to shrimp on one side before flipping, then add to second side. (cook shrimp in 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon of butter.)

Saute spinach in oil ad 1/2 teaspoon of butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve shrimp over the spinach, or to vary the meal try pasta or rice.

