Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 3, 2017

- Publix chef Jill Heiser stops by to share the perfect Super Bowl party recipes. For more information on Publix click here. For today's recipes see below.

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeño

Makes 36

Ingredients

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon oregano

1 lb boneless country style pork ribs

1 cup light beer

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

½ lime, juiced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 ½ dozen large jalapeño peppers, washed and dried

¾ cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded and divided

1 lb bacon, par cooked

1 cup Mexican Crema

Method

Combine the first 7 ingredients in a small bowl. Place ribs in a sealable plastic bag and pour the seasoning mixture over ribs. Shake the bag to coat ribs in rub, and allow to sit 30 minutes at room temperature or up to several hours in refrigerator.

Transfer ribs to a pressure cooker and add beer. Cook under high pressure for 40 minutes or until ribs are falling apart. Set aside to cool. Alternatively, braise ribs with beer in a heavy, covered pot 1 ½- 2 hours in oven or stove top.

Preheat oven to 375°F, and drain any excess liquid off ribs. Let cool slightly, then shred meat using 2 forks. Add the half of cheese, cilantro, lime juice, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Slice peppers in half lengthwise and scrape out seeds and ribs. Fill pepper halves with pork mixture, top with remaining cheese, then wrap securely with bacon. Place the peppers on a lined baking sheet cut side up and bake 12-15 minutes, or until bacon is crisp.

Remove from oven and drain on paper towels. Let cool slightly before serving. Serve with Mexican Crema.

Harissa Orange Glazed Chicken Wings

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

For the Harissa:

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1/4 cup Ancho chili powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried mint

1/4 teaspoon dried ginger

For the Glaze:

1 lb chicken wings, mixture of flats and drums

2 teaspoons tomato paste

1 cup orange marmalade

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 400° F.

Add the cumin, caraway, fennel, coriander and black pepper in a small sauté pan over medium heat and toast until fragrant about 2-3 minutes. Pull pan off heat and let cool. In a spice grinder, add seeds and grind to a fine powder. Pour the toasted spices in a bowl and add remaining spices. Set aside.

Toss wings with spice blend and marinate in a zip-top bag for 1 hour. Meanwhile, mix tomato paste, marmalade, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl. Turn grill on medium-high heat. Grill 3 minutes per side and toss wings with 3/4 cup of glaze. Place wings on a sheet tray covered with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

Continue to cook in the oven until the internal temperature of the chicken reads 165° F. Toss in remaining glaze and serve.

Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread Sticks

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 refrigerated pizza dough

Cornmeal for dusting

2 tablespoons Extra-virgin olive oil

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/4 lb deli–style roast beef, thinly sliced

1 (6oz) package sliced onion, bell pepper, and mushroom blend

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat oven and pizza stone to 425°F.

Roll pizza dough out on a cornmeal dusted surface to 1/4-inch thick.

Place dough on peel. Use fork to dock dough with small holes. Brush lightly with oil, bake for 5–7 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Spread cream cheese evenly across flatbread and layer beef on top. Mix vegetable blend in a medium bowl and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top flatbread with vegetable blend and bake for 10-12 minutes. Cool slightly and cut flatbread in half, then into 1-inch wide strips. Serve immediately.

Three Piece Suit Football members on set to talk about their hype for the Super Bowl and their upcoming charity event. For more information click here

Former Atlanta Falcon Ray Buchanan, former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole and former San Fracisco 49er Walt Harris join us to talk about the Super Bowl. Walt Harris will be hosting a watch party this Sunday at The College Football Hal of Fame. For more information click here.